Megan Rapinoe, a veteran of the United States Women's National Team (USWNT), has offered a brutally honest assessment of her role as a super-sub at the Women's World Cup. She expressed that she “could have helped” during Thursday's draw against the Netherlands, reported by ESPN.

Having played a key role in the USWNT's victory at the 2019 Women's World Cup, claiming both the Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards, Rapinoe's appearances have been limited to just 27 minutes across the first two games of the 2023 edition. In the match against the Netherlands, she remained on the bench as an unused substitute, leaving the team in a position where they now need at least a draw against Portugal to secure passage to the knockout stages.

Reflecting on the Netherlands match, Rapinoe admitted, “I think I could have helped.” However, she also highlighted the contributions of other players like Lynn Williams, Trinity Rodman, and Sophia Smith, who all gave their best in creating scoring opportunities until the very end of the match.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite her desire to be on the field, Rapinoe recognizes that she can still make valuable contributions to the team, even as a substitute. She emphasized the importance of maintaining a high standard of play and offering support to her teammates, stressing that veteran players can play a crucial role in decisive moments during the tournament.

The seasoned forward acknowledged the coach's discretion in determining playing time but asserted that every player on the team, including herself, is eager to make a difference whenever called upon. With their extensive experience and skills, Rapinoe and other veteran players believe they can have a significant impact during crucial moments in the tournament.

As the USWNT prepares for their upcoming match against Portugal, Megan Rapinoe's honest assessment reflects the team's determination to advance in the tournament and secure their third consecutive Women's World Cup title. With a wealth of talent at their disposal, the team remains focused on their ultimate goal of success on the international stage.