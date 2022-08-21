‘I definitely was not going out without fighting’: David Bakhtiari drops retirement truth bomb amid long injury rehab

The Green Bay Packers activated David Bakhtiari from the PUP list on Sunday, setting the star offensive lineman up to return before the start of the regular season. Bakhtiari missed almost the entire 2021 season through injury, and there had been some speculation that the veteran would consider retiring. When asked about potentially calling it quits, Bakhtiari had a perfect response that shows just how much of a warrior he is. Via Ryan Wood, Bakhtiari revealed that he never considered retiring, refusing to go down “without fighting.”

Rehab was hell for David Bakhtiari. Asked if he considered walking away. He made clear that wasn't happening: "I was going to have to be pulled away from my ankles with my nails gripping the ground and being ripped off. Because I definitely was not going out without fighting." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 21, 2022

Bakhtiari managed to feature in part of just one game for the Packers during the regular season in 2021. He initially sustained a knee injury in Week 17 back in 2020 and hasn’t been right since. It’s been a long rehab process for Bakhtiari, but it appears he’s almost reached the end of the line in terms of his recovery.

The Packers plan to get him back in individual drills this week, but it’s unclear if they will risk using him in the preseason. The All-Pro left tackle hasn’t played significant minutes in almost two years, so getting him some run could be useful, though there’d be some risk attached.

Regardless, the latest update on David Bakhtiari is incredibly positive and should have Packers fans fired up. Even amid all he’s endured over the past couple of years with his rehab and setbacks, Bakhtiari never once considered walking away from the team and the game he loves.