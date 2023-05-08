The Phoenix Suns got a big 129-124 win in Game 4 of their second round NBA Playoffs series with the Denver Nuggets to tie the series at 2-2, but most people will remember the moment that Nikola Jokic picked up a technical foul for elbowing Suns owner Mat Ishbia while trying to retrieve the ball after it went out of bounds. Nuggets coach Michael Malone said it did not make sense that Nikola Jokic picked up a technical foul in the exchange, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

“I’m still not sure what happened, haven’t seen a video of it,” Michael Malone said, via Scotto. “I think it’s crazy that Nikola got a technical foul in that situation, he’s going to get the ball, and some fan is holding onto the ball like he wants to be a part of the game. Just give the ball up man, you know what I mean? They deemed Nikola of doing something that was excessive I guess and they gave him the tech, but I still don’t really understand it.”

Malone was asked whether he thought the fact that it was Mat Ishbia who was pushed impacted what was called.

“I don’t give a s**t,” Malone said, via Scotto. “I mean it’s, you know it’s… I really don’t care.”

Jokic Scored 53 in the game, but it was not enough to get the win and return to Denver with a commanding 3-1 series lead. Instead, the Nuggets will have to fight to earn a 3-2 advantage in a pivotal Game 5 at home on Tuesday.