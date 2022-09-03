‘I honestly feel like I’m on offense’: Von Miller reveals unique approach to playing defense

The next stop on Von Miller’s Hall of Fame career is with the Buffalo Bills. After winning the second ring of his career in a brief stint with the Los Angeles Rams, he signed a big contract with the Bills to chase another championship.

Von Miller’s pass-rushing abilities are second-to-none. The mindset he brings to the field is even more unique. According to Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News, he visualizes himself on offense and that getting the sack is equivalent to a touchdown in his role. All his pass-rush moves are simply ways to score.