NFL
‘I honestly feel like I’m on offense’: Von Miller reveals unique approach to playing defense
The next stop on Von Miller’s Hall of Fame career is with the Buffalo Bills. After winning the second ring of his career in a brief stint with the Los Angeles Rams, he signed a big contract with the Bills to chase another championship.
Von Miller’s pass-rushing abilities are second-to-none. The mindset he brings to the field is even more unique. According to Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News, he visualizes himself on offense and that getting the sack is equivalent to a touchdown in his role. All his pass-rush moves are simply ways to score.
“I honestly feel like I’m on offense,” Von Miller said, via The Buffalo News. “I feel like I’m on offense whenever I’m rushing, and the offensive lineman is on defense. He’s trying to stop me from getting to the quarterback. The quarterback is my touchdown … There’s all different ways that I can get there. And he’s trying to stop me. I’m not trying to stop him, even though I’m on defense. And I’m just trying to do whatever it takes – spin, dip, rip, bullrush, shock and shed, power – whatever it takes to get there.”
This mindset is certainly a unique one, though it does make sense. Von Miller is looking at his task as doing something, not preventing the opponent from doing it. It has clearly worked given his tremendous body of work. He has 154 tackles for loss and 115.5 career sacks in 150 games.
Von Miller will be bringing his expertise to a loaded Bills defense and enjoying the extreme passion from Buffalo fans. The veteran is teaming up with Tremaine Edmunds, Jaime Poyer, Micah Hyde and Tre’Davious White to help make their lives easier by getting after quarterbacks. He will be looking to get Josh Allen and company over the hump and into the Super Bowl.