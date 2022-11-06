‘I played s***ty’: Aaron Rodgers’ honest evaluation after Packers lose to Lions

After dropping a 15-9 decision to the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could not hold back in his assessment of his own play. He put the defeat on his own shoulders, telling reporters after the game that his play was unacceptable.

“I played s***ty, but I never gave up,” the quarterback said. “We moved the well in the first half and I threw two picks in the end zone.”

Rodgers threw 3 interceptions against the Lions, a team that Rodgers and the Packers have regularly dominated throughout his tenure in Green Bay. All three of the picks came when the Packers were in a position to score touchdowns against the team with the worst defense in the NFL.

After a 3-1 start to the season, the Packers have now dropped five consecutive games and their hopes for a playoff spot are slipping away quickly.

Rodgers may have been responsible for the picks, but he did complete 23 of 43 passes for 291 yards and he did throw a touchdown pass to Allen Lazard. He also ran 4 times for 40 yards, including an 18-yard effort on a 4th down play that allowed the Packers to keep a drive alive.

While it was a disastrous day for the Packers, the Lions ended a five-game losing streak and picked up their first win since defeating the Washington Commanders in Week 2.

Detroit quarterback threw touchdown passes to tight ends Shane Zylstra and James Mitchell, who manned the position after the Lions traded T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings earlier in the week.

Kerby Jackson and Aidan Huntchinson registered end zone interceptions on Green Bay’s first two possessions. Jackson later added his second interception of the game off of Aaron Rodgers in the third quarter.