AJ Green is now entering his Year 2 with the Arizona Cardinals but his NFL career will forever be associated first with the Cincinnati Bengals for a lot of people. Green is about to get a feel again of how it’s like to be in Cincy this coming Friday, with the Cardinals scheduled to play the reigning AFC champions Cincinnati Bengals at the newly-named Paycor Stadium. However, AJ Green maintains that he has zero feelings about going back to his old stomping grounds for a preseason matchup against his former team.

Via Ryan Sanudo of Sports Illustrated:

“I don’t,” Green answered when asked if he had any emotions going back Friday night for the Cardinals’ first preseason game. “I really don’t. I played 10 seasons there (and) had a great time. I’ve still got really close friends who were a part of that organization. It’s good to get to go back and see them. But there are no emotions right now.”

Before signing a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2021, AJ GreenGreen spent his first 10 seasons in the NFL wearing Cincinnati Bengals threads. His prime years as a football player were all with the Bengals, and for most of his time with the team, he was the unquestioned no. 1 threat downfield of its air attack. In his decade-long tenure with the Bengals from 2011 to 2020, AJ Green was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times — all during his first seven years in Cincinnati. He left the Bengals in 2021 with 9,430 receiving yards and 65 touchdowns on 649 receptions. Unfortunately for AJ Green, he and the Bengals were not able to progress deeper than the wild-card round in all his years in Cincy.

At 34 years old, AJ Green is no longer a WR1. He’s now a fourth-stringer for the Cardinals, based on the initial depth chart released by the team in the offseason, but there’s got to be some juice left in his legs. With DeAndre Hopkins suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season, Green can take advantage of the extra opportunity to prove to the Cardinals that he can still be a reliable threat downfield for the team’s offense that finished 10th in the league in 2021 with 25.6 points per game.