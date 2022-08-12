Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is looking to throw his name in contention for the starting quarterback job.

During today’s training camp practice, Pete Carroll stepped in as the scout team quarterback. According to reports, Carroll, the 70-year-old head coach, was making plays on the field against the first-team defense.

We can’t take video during walk-thru practices but man I wish y’all coulda seen Pete Carroll playing scout-team QB against the first-team D just now. Man was running play-action rollouts and everything. At 70 years old. That’s crazy lol. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 11, 2022

When asked about his performance on the field, Carroll was quick to critique his own game. He said, “I wasn’t on my best game today. I threw a lot of balls to the defense. I was nice to ’em. But it’s more than just the arm. I gotta get back going.”

Pete Carroll has a history of showing off his arm during Seahawks practices.

Been tracking Pete’s arm for a minute and agree with his assessment that today wasn’t his best stuff https://t.co/0jUYnAcPV3 — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 11, 2022

At the moment, the Seahawks are still yet to make a decision on the looming starting quarterback job. Both Drew Lock and Geno Smith have made cases as to why they should win the job. Their performances in the preseason will help Pete Carroll and the Seahawks make a decision.

With the release of the first unofficial depth chart, Smith was listed as the QB1. But according to what people have seen around training camp, there is a legitimate chance that Lock can earn the job.

The Seahawks acquired Drew Lock in the offseason trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Lock, a 2019 second-round pick, is looking to earn another starting job. He currently has a career record of 8-13.

Whoever Pete Carroll and the Seahawks send out at quarterback will be trying to work out of the shadow of Russell Wilson. But if all goes to plan, this team should at least be competitive this season.