“I wish we could have played OG at TI” – Puppey’s candid thoughts on 2-time TI Champions

Team Secret has secured Top 3 in this year’s The International, bringing the team to the same position they had back in The International 2021 – the best performance the team has had in the organization’s history. Puppey, however, is looking to recapture former glory, as the Aegis of Immortals has eluded him after he’s claimed it once. As one of the remaining two-time hopefuls remaining in The International, he seeks to help his team win the tournament so that they, too, can experience what he experienced back when he won the very first International.

But right now, Team Secret, along with the other finalists, is preparing for the Grand Finals weekend this October 29-30. Meanwhile, the teams got to share their thoughts during a media scrum a few days before the Finals.

When asked about what he thinks about the evolution of Dota 2, Puppey admitted that he doesn’t like today’s slower meta. “I don’t like slow Dota. I don’t like to sit in my fountain and just camp there,” says Puppey. “I actually don’t like it right now that it happens quite often that you can’t break the base, so you just wait, and wait until your opponent makes a mistake, it kinda feels like you can’t make the move to succeed. I don’t like the base being so strong.”

On this, his teammates would actually tease him for never being satisfied with anything, at which the team had a good laugh.

Meanwhile, Puppey also called back on OG’s performance back in The International 2018 and 2019. “OG TI9, TI9 was the best way to show how Dota should be played,” says Puppey. “They were ganking, not letting the enemy farm.” He also says later on in the interview that he wished that they could have played OG more in the tournament.

Team Secret will be facing Tundra Esports in the upper bracket finals of the Dota 2 The International on Saturday for a spot in the Grand Finals.