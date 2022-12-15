By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Week 15 is huge for the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders. They’re both trying to keep their playoff hopes alive but it will also mark the first meeting of the year between Josh McDaniels and Bill Belichick, at least in a game that means something. The two clashed in the preseason.

McDaniels was of course under Belichick’s wing for years in Foxborough for nearly two decades and actually faced his mentor in 2009 in his brief spell as HC of the Denver Broncos. But after numerous winning years with the Pats after he returned, McDaniels learned a whole lot more and ahead of their second-ever regular season matchup, he had nothing but praise for his ex-boss.

“Honestly, it’s a unique opportunity. And I would say that I look forward to all these opportunities, they don’t come out around often,” Josh McDaniels said in his Wednesday press conference. “I know he’s going to get his football team ready to play on Sunday at [1:05]. I don’t think he’s going to care a whole lot about how much he mentored me or what he did and vice versa.

“And that’s not a bad thing. I don’t think he would expect anything less from me than to just compete and do everything we can to help our team win, and I know that’s what he’s going to do. So, I look forward to the competition. I know they do it the right way. Eager to have our team go through our week of preparation here and get ready for a hell of a football game on Sunday.”

McDaniels also credited Belichick for playing a huge role in his rise to a head coach:

“Look, it’s obvious I wouldn’t be here, or even in the National Football League, if it wasn’t for Bill,” McDaniels said. “Robert [Kraft], Jonathan [Kraft] gave me a great opportunity a long time ago. He’s been invaluable to me in a lot of ways. Hard to measure all of them.”

Josh McDaniels beat the Pats in overtime 13 years ago and he’ll be looking to move to 2-0 come Sunday. Regardless of the outcome though, it’s nothing but sheer respect between the two former co-workers.