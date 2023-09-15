Elon Musk roasted Ice Cube with a post on X (formerly Twitter). The latter didn't let that sin go unpunished, as he responded with a savage roast.

This began when Musk posted a meme that read, “Remember Ice Cube? This is him now, feel old yet?” with a picture of the rapper on the left and a glass of water on the right.

Eight hours later, Ice Cube responded with his own version of the meme. The caption read, “Remember Twitter? This it now, feel stupid yet?” with a picture of the Twitter logo and a dumpster fire on the right.

While an unexpected feud on X, we'll see if Elon Musk suggests an MMA cage fight.

Ice Cube is a rapper known for his part in the rap group N.W.A. The group made two solo albums together. As a solo artist, he has released 10 studio albums, most recently, Everything's Corrupt, in 2018. When a biopic was made about the N.W.A., Ice Cube's son, O'Shea Jackson Jr., played his father.

Additionally, Ice Cube has acted in a ton of high-profile projects. He made his acting debut in Boyz n the Hood in 1991, playing Darin “Doughboy” Baker. He'd also star in the Barbershop franchise, XXX: State of the Union, and the Are We There Yet? franchise.

His career received a bit of a boost when he starred in Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's 21 (and 22) Jump Street films. He played Captain Dickson, the captain to Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum's characters. Most recently, he starred in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtes: Mutant Mayhem, voicing Superfly.