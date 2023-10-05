Live from New York, it's Saturday Night! That's right, SNL is back now that the WGA strike is over, and castmates, writers, and guests can continue cranking out episodes of the long-running program. Ice Spice will be the musical guest on October 14th to kick things off. Former castmate Pete Davidson will host, and Season 48's cast will all return. Bad Bunny will hop on stage as the featured musician the following week.

The program enthusiastically put a reminder up on X (formally Twitter):

Season 49 starts next week!!! pic.twitter.com/4YJgVumluS — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 4, 2023

Though the WGA strike is over, SAG-AFTRA remains on strike. The strike is for a new theatrical and TV contract; however, it won't affect SNL. Saturday Night Live is cleared to work on the show since it's under a different agreement covering unscripted productions and talk shows.

While Ice Spice will be just a musical guest, Bad Bunny has a more significant role on the show. He'll pull double duty by taking over as host and musical guest. It will mark Bad Bunny's first time hosting the show, which is slated for October 21st.

It's not Bad Bunny's first appearance on SNL. He debuted on the program in April of 2020 with a cameo. Later, he was a musical guest in February of 2021, where he also dabbled in some sketches as an actor.

Ice Spice and Bad Bunny appearing on SNL is a great way to welcome back the program, celebrating its (wow!) 50th season next year. Sure enough, plenty of eyes will be on the show as it makes its epic return to television screens.