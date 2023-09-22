Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are taking their budding romance to the front row of the fashion world! Fresh from their recent outing in New York City, the pair made their front-row debut as a couple at Gucci's spring/summer 2024 fashion show in Milan, PageSix confirms.

The event marked Creative Director Sabato De Sarno's inaugural collection with the brand, and Jenner, 27, and Bad Bunny, 29, seemed thrilled to be part of the audience.

Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner and Anna Wintour together at the Gucci fashion show in Milan. pic.twitter.com/j8z0b0O9nV — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 22, 2023

For their fashion-forward appearance, the duo coordinated their outfits with effortless style. Bad Bunny rocked a beige beanie, a crisp white collared button-down shirt, blue jeans, shiny black dress shoes, and sleek black shades. Meanwhile, Jenner donned a beige coat paired with a striking red leather purse, matching shoes, and fashionable sunglasses, with her hair elegantly pulled back.

Though they haven't officially confirmed their relationship, the model and “Where She Goes” singer were initially spotted leaving the same restaurant in Beverly Hills back in February. Since then, they've been seen enjoying a Lakers game together, sharing kisses at a Drake concert, and most recently, going on a dinner date in NYC earlier this month.

However, Bad Bunny revealed in the October 2023 issue of Vanity Fair that he has no intentions of discussing his relationship status publicly.

“I'm not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone,” he stated emphatically. “They don't know how you feel, they don't know how you live, they don't know anything, and I really don't want them to know.”

With their front row appearance in Milan, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny continue to capture the attention of fans and the fashion world alike, leaving everyone intrigued about their evolving relationship.