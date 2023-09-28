In an ongoing display of admiration and mutual respect, Taylor Swift has once again showered rising star Ice Spice with praise. The two artists collaborated on the track “Karma,” and Swift recently shared her thoughts on what makes Ice Spice one of the most remarkable talents in the music industry today, Billboard reports.

Ice has undeniably been one of the standout artists of 2023, achieving both massive popularity and forging valuable connections within the industry. Swift, who has herself reached iconic status, expressed her deep appreciation for Ice Spice's dedication and unwavering focus.

Taylor Swift on Ice Spice to Variety: “I relate to Ice in many ways, but I think her dedication and focus is what blew me away from the very start. She’s extremely professional without being cold. Playful and fun without ever taking her eye off the prize. She knows what is and… pic.twitter.com/nEfJvRg6TZ — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 28, 2023

Swift emphasized how she relates to Ice on various levels but particularly admires her professional demeanor that manages to remain warm and approachable. Ice Spice's ability to strike a balance between playfulness and staying resolutely focused on her goals is what initially impressed Swift.

Furthermore, Taylor Swift applauded Ice Spice's meticulous approach to her career. Ice takes the time to study the music industry and the careers of other artists but does so while maintaining a clear and distinct path of her own. Swift found this ability to chart a unique course while staying true to oneself truly impressive.

Ice Spice's Work Ethic

Reflecting on their collaborative work on the “Karma” remix, Swift highlighted Ice's exceptional work ethic and creative process. Ice Spice arrived at the studio not only with her verse written but also recorded and sent to Swift in advance to ensure alignment. In the studio, Ice's focus and intuition were evident as she quickly and decisively delivered a stellar performance.

The admiration between Taylor Swift and Ice is palpable, illustrating the support and camaraderie that can exist among artists. As Ice continues her meteoric rise in the music industry, her collaboration with Swift serves as a testament to her talent and dedication, earning her the admiration of one of music's most celebrated figures.