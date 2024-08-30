ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

College football will look different in the Pacific Northwest this season as Oregon hosts Idaho. We're live from Autzen Stadium, sharing our college football odds series and making an Idaho-Oregon prediction and pick.

The Vandals had a solid 2023 season, going 9-4, including 6-2 in the Big Sky Conference. But things may be more challenging this season. Unfortunately, they lost quarterback Gevani McCoy to Oregon State and back Anthony Woods to the Utah Utes. The Vandals also lost wide receivers Hayden Hatten, Jermaine Jackson, and Terez Traynor. Consequently, there will be a lot of pressure on the new faces to make an impact.

The Ducks will have a new quarterback after the Denver Broncos drafted Bo Nix with the 12th pick in the NFL Draft. Therefore, it is time for Dillon Gabriel to show what he can do. They will also have a new running back after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Bucky Irving. They also lost Troy Franklin to the NFL. Safety Evan Williams and cornerback Khyree Jackson have also left for the NFL. However, the Ducks gained the services of wide receiver Evan Stewart through a transfer.

Oregon went 12-2 last season, including 8-1 in the now-defunct Pac-12 Conference. Now, they will have a chance to show what they can do in the Big Ten Conference.

Oregon leads the all-time head-to-head series against Idaho 52-3-4. The last game between the teams took place in 2004 when Oregon won 48-10. Amazingly, the Vandals have not defeated the Ducks in 74 years. Can they finally snap the seven-decade slump?

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Idaho-Oregon Odds

Idaho: +44.5 (-110)

Moneyline: N/A

Oregon: -44.5 (-110)

Moneyline: N/A

Over: 62.5 (-110)

Under: 62.5 (-110)

How to Watch Idaho vs. Oregon

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: BTN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Idaho Could Cover The Spread/Win

Idaho is such a major underdog that they have no moneyline to win. Ultimately, everyone expects them to lose. But there is still a chance they can cover the spread. Consequently, the only way they can will be if their pieces get the job done.

Jack Lyne is the new quarterback, who tossed 325 yards and eight touchdowns in limited action. He will be pressured to get the job done in a hostile environment. Running back Nick Romano will need to thrive so that the Vandals have a chance of covering. Significantly, he rushed 269 times for 1,279 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry last season.

Wide receiver Jordan Dwyer is the top pass-catcher in the offense and had 19 receptions for 323 yards for four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Turon Ivy Jr. had 20 receptions for 329 yards and two scores last season.

The defense will have its hands full, even against a new core. Therefore, that is where defensive end Dallas Afalava will be the main focus. Afalava had 15 solo tackles and five sacks last season. Likewise, defensive lineman Tylen Coleman had 12 solo tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble last season. Dwayne McDougle had 13 solo tackles, one forced fumble, and two interceptions last season.

Idaho will cover the spread if Lyne consistently moves the chains to prevent the Oregon offense from getting on the field. Then, they need their defense to make plays and avoid giving up huge chunks of yards.

Why Oregon Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Ducks will look different. However, the coaching staff is still elite and they will look to make a statement in their new conference. To do this, they need their quarterback to thrive.

How will Gabriel do? That is the biggest question Ducks fans are asking. Ultimately, this will be an excellent test for the young quarterback. Jordan James will be the new bell-cow running back. James rushed 107 times for 759 yards and 11 touchdowns with 7.1 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Noah Whittington will also get a chance, as he rushed 20 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 7.3 yards per carry.

Wide receiver Tez Johnson lees the pass-catchers and will look to replicate what he did last season. Amazingly, he had 86 catches for 1,182 yards and 10 touchdowns. Traeshon Holden was also excellent, with 37 receptions for 452 yards and six touchdowns. Gary Bryant Jr. had 30 catches for 442 yards and four scores last season.

The defense will need to step up. Defensive end Jordan Burch had 13 solo tackles and three sacks. Likewise, Steve Stephens IV had 80 solo tackles, one forced fumble, three interceptions, and five pass deflections. These two will be elemental to this game.

Oregon will cover the spread if the new-look offense can run the ball efficiently. Then, they need their defense to make stops and get off the field.

Final Idaho-Oregon Prediction & Pick

The line looks ridiculous when you look at it firsthand. However, Oregon is a strong organization, and Idaho is inconsistent. Therefore, believing that the Ducks can start the season by blowing the Vandals out of the water is plausible. We believe that the offense will continue as scheduled and score multiple scores early before letting off the gas pedal in the second half. Consequently, it will still be enough to cover the spread.

Final Idaho-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Oregon: -44.5 (-110)