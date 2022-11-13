Published November 13, 2022

We are now down to the wire as we start the final leg of the CSGO Major, Champions Stage of IEM Rio CSGO Major 2022. A total of 24 teams participated, down to the Top 8 of this year’s final Major, we begin to see which will get a direct invite for the Blast Premier Final of 2022, and IEM Katowice Major of 2023. There were a lot of upsets that happened in the Legends Stage, especially our defending champion FaZe Clan’s disappointing 0-3 run.

After the Legends stage of IEM Rio CSGO Major 2022, the final leg of the major, Champions Stage, will commence. The final leg will happen on November 10-13 with a Single Elimination Best of 3 format for the Top 8 Teams. The final teams that would compete are MOUZ, Cloud 9, Outsiders, Fnatic, Heroic, Team Spirit, Furia, and Na’vi.

Of course, the Brazilian crowd would cheer on for their final hope of a hometown hero, Furia. They are to battle it out with one of the favorites to win the tournament, Na’vi, which is led by one of the most legendary players of all time, Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev. The crowd is in for a treat for the final quarter finals match on Furia taking on the legends of the game. If they are to win this match, they will have a higher chance to win the entire thing, with most of the top teams out of the picture already.

The schedule of the entire event is as follows:

Champions Stage (November 10-13)

Day 1: November 10

Stage Match PT ET GMT Quarter-finals Fnatic 0-2 Outsiders 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 5:00 PM Quarter-finals Cloud9 1-2 MOUZ 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 8:30 PM

The first match that happened was between Fnatic and Outsiders with the map veto starting with Inferno picked by Fnatic, Mirage picked by Outsiders, and Overpass as the decider.

Starting off with Fnatic’s pick, Outsiders began with CT Side, gaining a massive advantage with Dzhami “Jame” Ali and Petr “fame” Bolyshev locking down both sites, securing a double digit half of 10:5 in their favor. Fnatic however bounced back in the first few rounds of the second half but ultimately defeated afterwards, ending the map with a 16:11 finish, giving the Outsiders the match point

Outsiders 1-0 Fnatic

With the Outsider’s pick of Mirage, Fnatic began with CT Side, and was hopeful at the start with winning the pistol round and conversion. However, they were quickly shut down by Outsiders’ perfect T Side executions with Evgenii “FL1T” Lebedev popping off with his duels and multi frags per round. The first half ended with a 9:6 in favor of Outsiders, much more closer and has a potential comeback for Fnatic. The Outsiders didn’t let Fnatic even breathe in each round as they stomped them with their defenses giving Fnatic only 2 points, with an eco win after the pistol round, but quickly recovered by Outsiders. The final score of the map was 16:8, winner Outsiders.

Outsiders 2-0 Fnatic

Now the 2nd series was the most anticipated of the 2 matches, where MOUZ will try to beat the unstoppable Cloud 9. Also one of the favorites to win the Major, Cloud 9 struggled during the Challengers Stage but immediately dominated the Legends stage with a 3-0 finish to qualify immediately to the Champions Stage. MOUZ was quite the opposite, struggling to win with a final score of 3-2 in the Legends Stage. Now these teams face each other starting off with a map veto, with Inferno as the first map, picked by MOUZ, Overpass picked by Cloud 9, and Ancient as the decider.

The crowd and talents did not expect this match to be as close as it can be. Everybody expected Cloud 9 to win the series in a dominating fashion however MOUZ decided to show up. For the first map, Cloud 9’s Abay “HObbit” Khasenov showed up as expected of him with a 4K highlight during the first half in CT side, as well as a jaw dropping 1v2 Deagle clutch on the T side. Both teams performed well, but Cloud 9 decided to close MOUZ’s map with a 11-16 score in favor of Cloud 9.

MOUZ 0-1 Cloud 9

With Cloud 9 having a match point, and having their map pick up next, everything is lined up for their victory. MOUZ however decided to disregard all their advantages and show up starting with Adam “torzi” Torzsas winning the pistol round with a 1v2 clutch and a very very close defuse. This might’ve pumped up MOUZ to gain a big advantage in the first half with 10-5. The 2nd half however was tough as Cloud 9 picked up Overpass for a reason. That didn’t stop MOUZ from fighting back and taking it to a game 3 to try and advance to semis. Score ends with 16-13.

MOUZ 1-1 Cloud 9

With Ancient as the decider map, anything is possible, which is good for MOUZ. The game was quite competitive for the first half, with MOUZ starting on the T side, having a score of 8-7 in favor of MOUZ. They would have perfect executions in taking sites to overwhelm Cloud 9. After switching to CT side, MOUZ gave Cloud 9 a tase of their own medicine in map 1, not budging an inch to give them a breakout point. The unthinkable happened as MOUZ defeats Cloud 9 with a final score of 16-9. MOUZ advances

MOUZ 2-1 Cloud 9

Day 2: November 11

Stage Match PT ET GMT Quarter-finals Heroic 2-0 Spirit 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 5:00 PM Quarter-finals FURIA 2-1 NAVI 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 8:30 PM The series showed how Heroic stomped Team Spirit to easily advance to the semifinals of the Major, much like Outsiders stomping Fnatic. We begin the series with Team Spirit’s pick, Vertigo, but surprisingly, Heroic didn’t even let them play during this map. It was almost like Heroic picked this map instead with amazing clutches from all the players. Heroic closed map 1 with a score of 16-8. Heroic 1-0 Team Spirit Now Overpass was a different story. They had the exact same result with map 1’s first half of a 5-10 finish with Heroic on the lead. Team Spirit just didn’t want to give up at this point since they were fighting for tournament life already. They arrived to a point where they were tied 13-13, Team Spirit picking up the pace, then Heroic found a way to shut down the Spirit squad. Team Spirit had one last fight in them after giving Heroic the map and series point of 14-15, giving us the final 30th round. Team Spirit had their hopes up after planting the bomb but Heroic denied them the overtime they wanted, finishing the map with a full 30 round game 16-14. Heroic will go to the semis. Heroic 2-0 Team Spirit The match Brazil has been waiting for. Their hometown hero, FURIA, up against the favorites, NAVI. The first map started with NAVI’s map pick on Nuke. With Brazil cheering FURIA on, the Brazilian squad definitely were pumped to win the series. it showed in the first map as they made NAVI sweat with a very close game. Both halves were down to the wire and FURIA almost coming back from a 5 point disadvantage to almost map point. They had a scoreline of 14-13 after FURIA’s 6 point run but NAVI still closed out their map pick with 3 consecutive wins after. Game ends at 14-16 in favor of NAVI. FURIA 0-1 NAVI Going to FURIA’s map pick, NAVI did not respect FURIA’s 100% winrate in Ancient. It showed in the entire game how FURIA knows how to really play the map. Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato showed up big time for the Brazilians and won clutches that he’s not supposed to. FURIA showed NAVI they could go toe to toe against one of the bests in the world. FURIA ends the map with a 16-10 finish. FURIA 1-1 NAVI Map 3 in Mirage was also like how MOUZ and Cloud 9’s game 3 were yesterday as they had a competitive first half during the game. Like MOUZ, FURIA also showed up in the second half, not giving NAVI an inch to move where they want, giving the crowd what they want to see from their hometown heroes, a win for the country. FURIA wins the series with 16-10, moving to the semis. FURIA 2-1 NAVI

Day 3: November 12

Stage Match PT ET GMT Semi-finals Outsiders 2-1 MOUZ 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 5:00 PM Semi-finals Heroic 2-1 FURIA 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 8:30 PM

Outsiders start our day with a good CT half against MOUZ in Ancient, picked by MOUZ themselves, ending with 10 to 5. The second half was competitive as it can be with a close fight however, with the advantage Outsiders have gained in the first half, they end the second half with a 6-5, Outsiders winning. Map 1 taken by Outsiders convincingly with Jame once again starting to pump up for the 1st series of the day, leading to a lead of 1-0.

Outsiders 1-0 MOUZ

Outsiders gained a huge overwhelming advantage with their stellar CT side, especially Jame’s 3v1 clutch with an AWP, giving them the 14th. MOUZ had it in them to bounce back immediately despite Jame’s clutch, round by round, giving them match point first than Outsiders. Hard fought Map 2 by MOUZ finishing the map with a full 30 round game 16-14.

Outsiders 1-1 MOUZ

Map 3 was almost the Outsiders getting a huge lead at the start but MOUZ bounced back midway getting a 6-9 scoreline ending with Outsiders having an advantage. Start of second half, Outsiders quickly bolted in A site, taling over swiftly getting the pistol with 4 players alive. Outsiders immediately shut down MOUZ with a dominating T side, not letting them breathe for one second, ending the score to a 7-16 line. Outsiders will go to the finals. We’ll see who will they face against after the 2nd series of the day between Heroic and FURIA.

Outsiders 2-1 MOUZ

Now the reason for the huge uproar of the onsite crowd is here. The most awaited match if their heroes can go to the Grand Finals. we start with Heroic’s pick, Inferno, for the second semis of the day. Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato once again showed up big time in the map, giving FURIA a huge advantage on their CT side with a score of 6-9. Then, FURIA decided to immediately close the game, not letting Heroic score a single point, which energized the crowd even more, heading to FURIA’s undefeated map pick of Ancient. Map 1’s score ends at 6-16.

Heroic 0-1 FURIA

Now we’re ready for FURIA to win this map as they even defeated the favorites, NAVI, here. Little did they know, Heroic has something up their sleeve. Having the CT side first, Heroic showed that they too can play on FURIA’s map with finesse. Martin “stavn” Lund even got an ACE during the game. The score was already 15-5 in favor of Heroic as they figured out how FURIA plays. Something unthinkable happened after. FURIA, point by point started to comeback in the game. They ran a 10 point disadvantage and shoved it back to Heroic, leading to a miracle run to overtime. FURIA would not let their undefeated map get away from them. But in the end Heroic still managed to win the map due to having a perfect CT run on overtime. 19-17.

Heroic 1-1 FURIA

Map 3, Nuke, was the last hope for both teams, especially the crowd’s last team to cheer on. Nuke started out well for Heroic even though they were on the T side for the first half. Given the fact that most say that the map is CT sided, Heroic made things hard for the crowd favorites to recover. FURIA only gained momentum during the final moments of the first half, ending with a score of 10-5. Heroic then decided to also replicate the first map, where FURIA didn’t give them a single point in the following half. All hope is lost for the crowd and Brazil as Heroic ends their run with a score of 16-5. Heroic moves on to face Outsiders in the finals.

Heroic 2-1 FURIA

Day 4: November 13

Stage Match PT ET GMT Grand final Outsiders vs Heroic 11:00 AM 2:00 PM 6:00 PM

We will see who will win the CSGO Rio Major 2022 between Outsiders and Heroic later in the day. The winner will advance immediately to the Blast Premier Final of 2022 and get a direct invite for IEM Katowice 2023.

