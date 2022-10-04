Jonathan Taylor’s fantasy football managers won’t like the latest news, but there’s a catch

The Indianapolis Colts are on a short week, with a game coming up for them this Thursday against the Denver Broncos on the road. That is also why there is a heightened interest in the status of injured running back Jonathan Taylor, especially from fantasy football managers. Taylor, who suffered an ankle injury Week 4’s 24-17 home loss to the Tennessee Titans, picked up a DNP Monday, but the catch is that the Colts did not practice at all.

With Monday's walkthrough, today's practice report is only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice. pic.twitter.com/BpsMPGT92p — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 3, 2022

Jonathan Taylor has become one of the most frustrating fantasy football assets through four weeks of the 2022 NFL season. It looked like he was once again going to go off in fantasy football when he exploded for 161 rushing yards and a touchdown on 31 carries in Week 1’s 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans on the road, but since then, Taylor has not rushed for more than 71 yards in a game. He has not scored a touchdown since.

Nevertheless, Jonathan Taylor owners can still remain optimistic. According to NFL Fantasy Football, Jonathan Taylor is exactly where he was at this point of the 2021 NFL season — the same season in which he burned rubber for 1,811 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.

“Through the first four weeks last year, Jonathan Taylor was 24th amongst RBs in fantasy PPG. He finished the season as the overall RB1. Through the first four weeks this year, Jonathan Taylor is currently 24th amongst RBs in fantasy PPG.”

Through the first four weeks last year, Jonathan Taylor was 24th amongst RBs in fantasy PPG. He finished the season as the overall RB1. Through the first four weeks this year, Jonathan Taylor is currently 24th amongst RBs in fantasy PPG. just saying 🤷 — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) October 3, 2022

While there is a real possibility that Taylor will not be able to draw a greenlight to play Thursday, the Colts can still let a big sigh of relief that the running back did not suffer anything serious enough to take him out for the rest of the season.