Illinois football cornerback Devon Witherspoon is not taking part in Friday’s pro-day, former NFL scout Jim Nagy wrote in a Friday tweet.

“NFL scouts have been informed the projected first-round pick, who has not done anything so far in pre-draft process, will have his own personal workout on April 5th,” continued Nagy.

Devon Witherspoon did not participate in on-field work at the Scouting Combine due to a hamstring injury. It was considered minor after he had an MRI the day before.

“It messes with me,” he said on Tuesday, via the Chicago Tribune. “I want to be out there with the guys, the top prospects around the world. But I’ve still got to cheer my guys on, make sure they’re doing good in the drills.”

The 6-foot cornerback played in four seasons with the Fighting Illini, racking up 157 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, one sack and 25 pass deflections in 41 games. Devon Witherspoon opted out of Illinois’s trip to the Reliaquest Bowl, a football game that saw the Mississippi State Bulldogs take a 19-10 win in an extraordinary fashion.

An unranked recruit out of Pine Forest high school in Pensacola, Florida, Witherspoon passed up offers from South Alabama, Appalachian State, Georgia State and Massachusetts when he opted to play for the Illinois football program in 2019. Now Ole Miss cornerbacks coach Keynodo Hudson took point in Witherspoon’s recruitment, according to 247Sports.

Devon Witherspoon was taken with the seventh-overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in a mock draft from ESPN analyst Mel Kiper.

“At 6-foot-1, he has a big frame, and he’s a willing and able tackler,” wrote Kiper. “He could be the Raiders’ top corner as a rookie.”

According to Bleacher Report, Illinois and Rice will have their pro days on Friday. Northwestern, Michigan State, Minnesota and Michigan will host their pro days within the next few days. Iowa and Ohio State will host theirs on March 20 and 22, respectively.