Nebraska looks to break a long losing streak as they face Illinois. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Illinois-Nebraska prediction and pick.

Illinois comes into the game at 14-6 on the year but sits tied for fifth in the Big Ten this year. They opened the year strong, starting the season 12-3, with losses to Alabama, Northwestern, and Tennessee. They would then move on to six of the next seven. They would lose the next two, including an Illinois 21-point loss to Maryland. In their last game, they faced Northwestern for a second time. Illinois dominated the game. They led by 22 at the half and would go on to win the game 74-83.

Meanwhile, Nebraska is 12-8 on the year, but just 2-7 in Big Ten play, placing them in 17th place. they opened the year 12-1, including a win over a ranked Crieghton team, and conference wins over Indiana and UCLA. Since then, they have not won a game, losing six straight. In their last game, they faced Wisconsin. Wisconsin would build a 12-point lead in the first half, and would never trail in the game, going on to defeat Nebraska 83-55.

Here are the Illinois-Nebraska College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Illinois-Nebraska Odds

Illinois: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -140

Nebraska: 2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +116

Over: 154.5 (-110)

Under: 154.5 (-110)

How to Watch Illinois vs. Nebraska

Time: 8:30 PM ET/ 5:30 PM PT

TV: FS1

Why Illinois Will Cover The Spread/Win

Illinois is currently ranked 12th in KenPom's rankings. They are 23rd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 12th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Illinois has been dominant on offense this year. They are fourth in the nation in points per game, while also sitting 23rd in the nation in made three-point attempts. Further, they have been great on the glass, sitting first in the nation in rebounds per game.

Kasparas Jakucionis leads the way for Illinois. He leads the team in both points and assists this year. Jakucionis comes in with 15.9 points per game while adding 5.4 assists per game. He also has 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Kylan Boswell. Boswell is scoring 12.3 points per game while adding 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 2.3 steals per game. Finally, Tre White has 10.3 points per game, while adding 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

In the frontcourt, Tomislav Ivisic has led the way. He leads the team with 8.5 rebounds per game while having 13 points and 1.2 blocks per game. Still, Ivisic has been out of the lineup with Mono and could miss this year. Will Riley be asked to step up in the frontcourt in his sted? He comes in with 10.1 points per game, with 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Why Nebraska Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nebraska is currently ranked 52nd in KenPom's rankings. They are 86th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 38th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Nebraska has been slightly better on the offensive end of the court this year. they are 118th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 91st in the nation in shooting efficiency. They have also started games strongly this year, sitting 75th in the nation in first-half points this year.

Nebraska is led by Brice Williams, who leads the team in scoring this year. He comes into the game with 18.2 points per game, with 3.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Connor Essegian. Essegian comes in with 11.4 points per game, with 2.7 rebounds and an assist per game. Finally, Rollie Worster leads the team in assists, coming in with 2.8 assists per game, while adding 8.1 points, and 4.1 rebounds per game.

In the frontcourt, Juwan Gary leads the way. He comes in with 12.2 points per game while adding 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. Meanwhile, Berke Buyuktuncel leads the team in rebounds. He comes in with 5.8 rebounds per game while adding 7.2 points, and 1.2 steals per game.

Final Illinois-Nebraska Prediction & Pick

While there is a major difference between the two offensive units, another big factor in this game with be the difference in the defensive units. Illinois is 89th in the nation in opponent points per game, but fifth in the nation in opponent shooting efficiency, while sitting ninth against the three. Nebraska is 136th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 111th in opponent shooting efficiency, and 204th against the three. Further, Illinois will win the rebounding battle in this one. Illinois is seventh in the nation in defense rebounding percentage, and 15th in offensive rebounding percentage. Nebraska is 77th in defensive rebounding percentage, but 254th in offensive rebounding percentage. Take Illinois to win big in this one.

Final Illinois-Nebraska Prediction & Pick: Illinois -2.5 (-110)