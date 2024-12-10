ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Duke looks to continue their winning streak as they host Incarnate Word. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Incarnate Word-Duke prediction and pick.

Incarnate Word comes into the game sitting at 5-4 on the year. After losing their opening game of the year, they would win three straight games. Still, they have lost three of their last five games overall. They did get a win last time out. They dominated East Texas A&M in their last game. They took an early lead, and would not trail in the game, winning 65-53. Meanwhile, Duke is 7-2 on the year. The two losses on the year are against Kentucky and Kansas. They also have wins over Arizona and, at the time, second-ranked Auburn. Cooper Flagg led the way in the win over Auburn, scoring 22 points and adding 11 rebounds in the game.

This will be the first time Duke has faced Incarnate Word.

Here are the Incarnate Word-Duke College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Incarnate Word-Duke Odds

Incarnate Word: +33.5 (-104)

Duke: -33.5 (-118)

Over: 144.5 (-106)

Under: 144.5 (-114)

How to Watch Incarnate Word vs. Duke

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ACC Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Incarnate Word Will Cover The Spread/Win

Incarnate Word is ranked 288th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are 171st in the nation in offensive efficiency while sitting 350th in defensive efficiency this year. They have had some solid offensive statistics this year. At the same time, they are 118th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 36th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are eighth in three-point percentage this year, while sitting 55th in three-pointers made per game this year.

Davion Bailey has led the way in scoring this year for Incarnate Word. He is scoring 17.7 points per game while shooting 42.1 percent from three this year. Further, he adds 2.9 rebounds per game while adding 1.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Jalin Anderson joins him in the backcourt. He is scoring 14.7 points per game while adding a team-leading 6.2 assists per game this year. He also has 3.6 rebounds per game and 1.1 steals.

Dylan Hayman leads the way in the frontcourt. He is scoring 14.3 points per game this year while adding 4.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this year. Jordan Pyke leads the team in rebounds per game this year. He has 5.8 rebounds per game this year, while also scoring 11.9 points, and having 2.1 assists. Finally, Jayden Williams has 6.6 points per game but also adds 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.7 blocks.

Why Duke Will Cover The Spread/Win

Duke comes in ranked third in KenPom's efficiency rankings. They are ranked 12th in offensive efficiency while sitting first in defensive efficiency. Duke has been strong on defense this year. They are 13th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 12th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, they are 11th in opponent-made field goals per game. Duke has also been solid on the glass, sitting 34th in the nation in rebounds per game this year.

Cooper Flagg has led the way this year for Duke. He is scoring 17.0 points per game this year while adding nine rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Kon Knueppel. Knueppel is scoring 12.4 points per game this year while adding 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.8 per game. Tyrese Proctor has 12.4 points per game this year while adding 4.1 rebounds per game, and2.1 2.4 assists this year. Finally, Caleb Foster has been solid in the rotation, having 8.9 points per game while adding two rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Meanwhile, Khaman Maluach has been solid in the front court. He is scoring just seven points per game but has 4.4 rebounds per game and 0.9 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the front court this year by Mason Gillis. Gillis has just 3.7 points per game this year while adding 2.3 rebounds and 0.7 steals per game on the season.

Final Incarnate Word-Duke Prediction & Pick

Incarnate Word has played solid this year, scoring 76.5 points per game and shooting well. Still, one of the major aspects of their offense is the offensive rebounding game. They are 68th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage. Duke is 26th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage this year. Further, Incarnate Word relies heavily on effective shooting. Duke is 12th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage this year. Finally, Incarnate Word does not force turnovers well, sitting 225th in the nation in opponent turnovers per game. This will all combine to limiting their chances to score, and Duke getting a big win.

Final Incarnate Word-Duke Prediction & Pick: Duke – 33.5 (-118)