Indiana (5-14) hopes to break their seven-game losing streak as they take this battle at home. The Fever almost halted their losing performance last timeout against Dallas, but the Wings were able to come away with a 77-76 win.

New York (13-4) has been outstanding throughout the season, getting two of their four losses on the road. The Liberty is on a three-game winning run, with the last two games resulting in four-point victories.

Here are the WNBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Fever-Liberty Odds:

Indiana Fever: +9.5 (-112)

New York Liberty: -9.5 (-108)

Over: 167.5 (-110)

Under: 167.5 (-110)

How to Watch Fever vs. Liberty

TV: NBA TV, YES Network

Stream: WNBA League Pass, YES App, Indiana Fever Facebook Page live stream (for Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky residents)

Time: 12 PM ET / 9 PM PT

Why The Fever Could Cover The Spread

The Indiana Fever are eagerly awaiting the All-Star break as their performance in the past month has led them to drop in the WNBA standings. They have lost seven consecutive games and eight out of their last ten. However, before the break, they have an opportunity to gain some momentum when they face the New York Liberty.

The hosts currently hold a 5-14 record overall and are coming off another loss in their most recent game. They had a competitive match against the Dallas Wings, but ultimately lost with a score of 77-76. Aliyah Boston had a solid performance, scoring 18 points and grabbing eight rebounds.

The Fever's offense is averaging 81.9 points per game, while their defense allows an average of 85.5 points. Their offense is ranked 6th in the league, but their defense ranks 10th. Kelsey Mitchell has been the standout player for the Fever, averaging 16.7 points per game and shooting 40.9 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from three-point range. Indiana hasn't been successful in stopping their opponents from scoring. Their opponents have found little resistance from the Fever throughout the WNBA season. Indiana currently ranks 10th in points allowed, with their opponents averaging 85.5 points per game.

Kelsey Mitchell leads the team with an average of 16.7 points and 2.9 assists per game, while NaLyssa Smith contributes 15.6 points and 9.7 rebounds. Erica Wheeler contributes 2.4 rebounds. The Fever shot 32.3 percent from beyond the arc and 78.8 percent from the free-throw line. They allow their opponents to shoot 36.2 percent from deep and grab an average of 35.4 rebounds per game.

Indiana has struggled against many WNBA teams, including a 17-point loss to the New York Liberty in their previous encounter. Those considering the odds for the Liberty vs. Fever game should note that Kelsey Mitchell, who averages 16.7 points per game for Indiana, will need to perform exceptionally well for the Fever to cause an upset. There is some reason for optimism for the Fever, particularly with the performance of rookie forward Aliyah Boston, who has been averaging 15 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game this season. Boston will need to elevate her performance against the experienced and strong New York Liberty team. However, the team must try to force the win despite absentees in Lexie Hull and NaLyssa Smith.

Why The Liberty Could Cover The Spread

For the whole season, it is evident that New York is applying pressure to the Las Vegas Aces for the best record in the league. The Liberty have won three consecutive games and are within three games of the Aces for the top spot. As the season progresses, the Liberty have the potential to strengthen their performance as their roster continues to gel.

The Liberty enters this game with an impressive 13-4 overall record and is coming off a recent win. In their last game against the Seattle Storm, the Liberty held their opponents to just 76 points, securing a four-point victory. Breanna Stewart had a standout performance, contributing 25 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.

The New York Liberty have displayed remarkable statistics in the WNBA this season. They rank first in the league in three-point shooting percentage, converting 38.4 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Liberty ranks second in the league in points per game, averaging 87.4 points.

The Liberty's defense allows an average of 80.9 points. Their offense ranks second in the league, while their defense ranks fourth. Liberty will have to endure this game without the contributions of Han Xu and Stefanie Dolson.

New York's offense is led by Breanna Stewart, who averages an impressive 23.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, shooting 48.7 percent from the field, and 41.2 percent from beyond the three-point line. Sabrina Ionescu is the team's second-leading scorer, averaging 15.2 points per game. Courtney Vandersloot is the third player with double-digit scoring, and Betnijah Laney provides 2.1 assists.

Final Fever-Liberty Prediction & Pick

The Fever can definitely put on a show at home, but the Liberty has been demoralizing opponents for most of the season. Despite their tight wins, New York can cover the spread here, especially against a struggling Fever team.

Final Fever–Liberty Prediction & Pick: New York Liberty -9.5 (-108), Over 167.5 (-110)