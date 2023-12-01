Curt Cignetti is now the coach of Indiana football, and he believes that the Hoosiers will play in the Big Ten title game next year.

In the shortened 2020 COVID season, had the Big Ten stuck with the rules they made at the beginning of the season, Indiana football would've represented the Big Ten East in the title game. Instead, a rule change was made, and Ohio State went to Indianapolis. The Hoosiers haven't come close to replicating the success that they had that season, and they parted ways with head coach Tom Allen. Now, Indiana football has Curt Cignetti as their head coach, and he thinks the Hoosiers will get to Lucas Oil Stadium rather quickly.

Curt Cignetti just finished up a tremendous season with James Madison as he led the Dukes to an 11-1 record, and he is now the head coach of the Indiana football team. The Big Ten Championship game is taking place this weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and Cignetti made the trip to appear on B1G Today. While appearing on the show, he made a bold claim about the Hoosiers 2024 season.

“I figured I had to make this trip up here [Lucas Oil] since we’ll be playing here in this game next year.” Cignetti said, according to a tweet from Kylee Corman.

Indiana went 3-9 (1-8) this season and finished with the worst record in the Big Ten, both overall and in conference play. The Big Ten will also be even more loaded next year as College Football Playoff contenders Oregon and Washington are joining the conference, as well as USC and UCLA. Cignetti certainly has his work cut out for him, but he is confident heading into his new job.

Opposing fan bases will laugh at this comment by Cignetti, but it is likely music to the ears of Indiana fans. The odds will be stacked against them next year, but knowing that their coach believes they can make it to the title game has to be a good feeling.