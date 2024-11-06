The first College Football Playoff rankings have been released, and there appears to be some disagreement over Indiana football's ranking. The Hoosiers popped up as No. 8 on Tuesday night, but received the ninth seed in the first bracket. At 9-0, FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt argued that they are being disrespected in the rankings.

With recent wins over Big Ten rivals Michigan State, Washington and Nebraska in recent weeks, Indiana has done a great job making its case for a College Football Playoff bid this season. The caveat, though, is they conclude their 2024-25 campaign with dates at home against Michigan and on the road against No. 2 Ohio State on November 23.

A win against Michigan likely won't do much to shake up the rankings, but finding a way to defeat Ohio State would fully entice the committee. The Hoosiers have convincing wins across the board this year, but it appears that their strength of schedule hasn't been enough to this point to give them the ranking they want among Oregon, Georgia, Miami and Texas.

Will Indiana football make the College Football Playoff?

Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti has guided the Hoosiers to their first 9-0 start in program history. While it's certainly notable, it's nothing that the committee hasn't seen before.

They will have to record wins over Michigan and Ohio State over the next two weeks to remain in the spotlight.