The Indiana Hoosiers (2-2, 0-1) travel to the East Coast to take on the Maryland Terrapins (4-0, 1-0) Saturday afternoon. This game will continue our college football odds series as we hand out an Indiana-Maryland prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Indiana has not had an easy schedule open up. Ohio State and Louisville are the two losses, and both those schools are undefeated. Their two wins have come against some subpar schools in Indiana State, and Akron. Tayven Jackson has been pretty good this season. He has 749 pass yards and a 62.8 completion percentage. Indiana has a few different running backs, and wide receivers that they go to in the games. Defensively, they are pretty good. Indiana has allowed just 20 points to Ohio State and 21 points to Louisville. As a team, the Hoosiers have six interceptions and 16 pass deflections. Their secondary is very good and can cause a lot of fits.

Maryland has not had any real test yet. Michigan State was their toughest game, but they are not good anymore. Taulia Tagovailoa has been very good at quarterback. He has 1,112 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and he has taken just two sacks. They rush for 5.1 yards per carry as a team, and they have 10 total rushing touchdowns. On defense, they have seven interceptions and 10 sacks.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Indiana-Maryland Odds

Indiana: +14.5 (-112)

Maryland: -14.5 (-108)

Over: 50.5 (-105)

Under: 50.5 (-115)

How to Watch Indiana vs. Maryland

TV: BTN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread

Indiana has been playing good defense against the good teams they play. Holding Ohio State, and Louisville to just three touchdowns or less is an accomplishment. Maryland has been very good offensively, and Indiana needs to combat that. Indiana combined for just three and 14 points in their two losses, so the defense is really going to be tested. If the Hoosiers can hold Maryland to just a few scores, maybe under 30 points, they will cover the spread.

Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread

Maryland is going to have to be very good on offense if they want to cover the spread. They need to win by at least 15, and it is going to take 30 or more points to do that. It is going to be a tough matchup for Tagovailoa as Indiana has a pretty good secondary. Tagovailoa will have to be able to pick apart the defense and make good throws. He has passed for a lot of yards this season and is a threat to any defense. If he can get hot in this game, Maryland will cover the spread.

Maryland has a good ground attack, as well. They rush for 166.8 yards per game, and that is part of the reason the passing game is so good. Indiana allows 165.5 rush yards a game, so the matchup favors the Terrapins. If Maryland can find a way to keep their rushing game strong, Maryland will cover the spread.

Final Indiana-Maryland Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be closer. With the game being at Maryland, I lean towards the home team. Indiana can keep this game close, but Maryland will be too much to handle. I will take the Terrapins to cover the spread, but I also think the over will hit.

Final Indiana-Maryland Prediction & Pick: Maryland -14.5 (-108), Over 50.5 (-105)