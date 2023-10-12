The Indiana Hoosiers (2-3, 0-2) travel to the Big House to take on the second-ranked Michigan Wolverines (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday. This game will continue our college football odds series as we hand out an Indiana-Michigan prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Indiana has started the season 2-3, but they are not doing well in Big-10 play. They have losses against Ohio State, and Maryland, so their conference schedule is not easy. Tayven Jackson has 882 passing yards in five games played, but their running backs do struggle. Jaylin Lucas is their leading rusher, and he has 212 yards on 49 carries. Defensively, Indiana has nine sacks, six interceptions, and 20 pass deflections.

Michigan is ranked second in the nation for good reason. They have one of the top quarterbacks in the nation in JJ McCarthy, and Blake Corum will no doubt get some Heisman consideration. McCarthy has passed for almost 1300 yards, and 11 touchdowns. He has also rushed for three touchdowns. Corum averages 6.0 yards per carry, and he has 10 touchdowns in six games. Roman Wilson has eight receiving touchdowns to lead the team in that category. On defense, the Wolverines have 14 sacks and seven interceptions.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Indiana-Michigan Odds

Indiana: +33.5 (-108)

Michigan: -33.5 (-112)

Over: 45.5 (-105)

Under: 45.5 (-114)

How to Watch Indiana vs. Michigan Week 7

Time: 12 PM ET/9 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread

Indiana needs their defense more than ever in this game. They were having a pretty good defensive season until last week against Maryland. However, they still have the ability to play well. To open up the season, the Hoosiers allowed just 23 points against Ohio State. Indiana is going to have to lock in on one part of the defense. Their pass defense is pretty good, and that needs to be good in this game. Putting pressure on JJ McCarthy is going to be key if they want to cover this spread.

Michigan plays unbelievable defense. Indiana is going to have a very tough time moving the ball. However, they will need to do their best in this game. If Indiana can get their pass game going, Michigan's run defense will begin to fold. In order for Indiana to cover this spread, the Hoosiers will need to score closer to 20 points.

Why Michigan Will Cover The Spread

We can go on and on about how good Blake Corum, JJ McCarthy, Donovan Edwards, Roman Wilson, and the rest of the Michigan offense are. However, the best part about this team is their defense. In six games played this season, the most points Michigan has given up in a game is 10. That came against Minnesota last week. Michigan's defense has been the best in the country this season. Indiana scores just 20.8 points per game, and their average yardage is just over 330. Michigan really should not have too hard of a time with the Indiana offense, and the Wolverines will be able to cover this spread if they play as they have been.

This is a massive spread. It is not easy to win a game by 34 points, especially against a conference opponent. However, I think Michigan does it in this game. Indiana will not score more than 10 points, and Michigan's offense will be just as good as they have been. I am taking the Wolverines in this game.

Final Indiana-Michigan Prediction & Pick: Michigan -33.5 (-112), Over 45.5 (-105)