We've got the Indiana Hoosiers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Results according to College Football 25. The College Football playoffs begin this weekend, and for the first time, 12 teams will fight to win the National Championship. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have been on a roll, scoring 31 or more points for eight games in a row. Meanwhile, the Hoosiers (11-1) have only allowed 14.7 points per game, which ranks them among the best in the league. However, only one can advance tot he next round

According to College Football 25, Notre Dame will defeat Indiana 38-20 and advance to the next round of the College Football Playoffs. The Fighting Irish got off a hot start, scoring two unanswered touchdowns and never looking back as they defeated the Hoosiers with ease. Indiana almost had their chances to come back, but their offense struggled to play well in the opening and closing moments of the game.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL #10 IND 0 10 10 0 20 #7 ND 14 10 7 7 38

The Hoosiers did cut the lead to 14-10 during the second quarter after Nicolas Radicic converted a 52 yard field goal. However, Notre Dame went on to score 10 points of their own in the last 45 seconds of the first half to make it 24-10. But the Hoosiers' offense failed to keep up, as The Fighting Irish possessed a two-possession (or more) lead throughout the rest of the game.

Fighting Irish HB Jeremiyah Love was the player of the game after scoring four touchdowns. He only averaged about 3.2 yards per carry, but his 35 yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter put the game away.

WR Beaux Collins also put up great numbers, hauling in seven catches for 149 yards. QB Riley Leonard completed over 75% of his passes and never turned the ball over in the win.

As for the Hoosiers, WR Elijah Sarratt was the team's biggest contributor. He caught 10 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. Ty Son Lawton averaged roughly five yards per carry, but barely over two yards per reception on six catches.

With the win, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish advance to the Quarter-Finals, where they will play against #2 Georgia. Regardless of who really wins this matchup, Georgia will no doubt be the toughest opponent either team has faced all year.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

ND – Jeremiyah Love, 4 Yd run (Mitch Jeter Kick) – 7:34 (ND 7-0)

ND – Jeremiyah Love, 3 Yd run (Mitch Jeter Kick) – 2:13 (ND 14-0)

Second Quarter:

IND – Elijah Sarratt 1 Yd pass from Kurtis Rourke (Nicolas Radicic Kick), 11:39 (ND 14-7)

IND – Nicolas Radicic, 52 Yd FG, 7:09 (ND 14-10)

ND – Mitchell Evans 13 yard pass from Riley Leonard (Mitch Jeter Kick, 0:45 (ND 21-10)

ND – Mitch Jeter, 18 Yd FG, 0:01 (ND 24-10)

Third Quarter:

IND – Nicolas Radicic, 35 Yd FG, 12:09 (ND 24-13)

ND – Jeremiyah Love, 1 Yd run (Mitch Jeter Kick) – 7:13 (ND 31-13)

IND – Ty Son Lawton 10 Yd pass from Kurtis Rourke (Nicolaas Radicic Kick), 0:18 (ND 31-20)

Fourth Quarter:

ND – Jeremiyah Love, 35 Yd run (Mitch Jeter Kick) – 6:23 (ND 31-13)

Overall, that wraps up our Indiana vs. Notre Dame Results according to College Football 25. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't adhere to any of those changes. Furthermore, it also seems to make these games play on Freshman difficulty, which isn't our intention. Nevertheless, we still want to improve these sims. These include, but are not limited to:

More Realistic QB accuracy and stats (Currently, it is too high)

More runs

Better defensive coverage (Without causing too many interceptions)

Better CPU clock/time management (An issue prevalent in too many EA Sports Football titles)

Improved punting

