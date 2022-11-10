Published November 10, 2022

By Tim Crean · 4 min read

The Indianapolis Colts Week 10 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders is an unadulterated train wreck. It’s not just because it’s a 2-6 team hosting a 3-5-1 team either. With injuries, poor play, and new coaches, this might be a mess, but you won’t be able to look away. That’s why the Colts-Raiders game deserves some bold Colts Week 10 predictions.

Less than a week after Colts owner Jim Irsay fired head coach Frank Reich and hired ESPN analyst and Colts legend Jeff Saturday — with no coaching experience to speak of — the team travels to Las Vegas for the first game of the Saturday Era. This Colts Week 10 game will likely either exceed expectations in a big way or go horribly. There will be no in-between.

The home team isn’t fairing much better than the Colts. The Raiders are already near the bottom of the league at 2-6, and ahead of this game, the team put two of its best offensive players – tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow — on IR for at least a month.

There is so much weirdness going on in this Colts-Raiders matchup that NFL fans must tune in to see what happens. Before whatever happens plays out, though, let’s make some bold Colts Week 10 predictions.

4. The Colts get the running game going again

Jonathan Taylor is still a game-time decision. The superstar running back who’s missed three of the last five Colts games reportedly looked better in practice this week than he has in a while, but his status for the Colts-Raiders game is still unknown.

Whether Taylor plays or not, look for the Colts to re-double their efforts in the run game this week in Vegas. Jeff Saturday was an offensive lineman, so you know he likes running the ball. Plus, as an ESPN analyst, he’s surely seen and heard talk about the benefits of using a running quarterback like Sam Ehlinger to boost the run game.

That’s about as much as we can glean from Saturday’s background since he’s never really coached before.

Even so, this team is built and currently constituted to play its best when it is a run-focused offense. Hopefully, for Colts fans, that is the first observation Saturday made when walking into the building, and it will show on Sunday when the Colts try to put up just their fourth 100-plus-yard rushing game this season.

3. The Raiders’ offense gets even less dangerous in the red zone

Derek Carr and company are brutal on 3rd-down and inside the red zone this season. The team is 21st in 3rd-down conversion rate (37.9%) and 25th in red zone touchdowns (12) and red zone conversation rate (50%).

Now, with the Raiders’ two best red zone and short-yardage threats gone, Carr will really struggle to convert these money situations. Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow are two Pro Bowl-level players, and their absence will hurt the Silver and Black offense.

What Carr is good at is throwing it deep to Davante Adams. However, without Waller and Renfrow drawing the defense up underneath, the Colts can feel free to blanket Adams the entire game.

2. Jeff Saturday pulls out all the stops

The new coach bump is real. After struggling through a season with a coach that gets fired, the team usually emerges refreshed and ready to go for the next week or two. For example, the Carolina Panthers hung with the Los Angeles Rams for a half the week after Matt Rhule was fired and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the next week.

The big difference here is that the new coach bump usually involves players playing their best for a respected assistant who takes over as interim head coach. With Jeff Saturday, many of the Colts players probably only know him as the guy who used to fight with Peyton Manning on TV when they were kids.

That said, the bold Colts Week 10 prediction here is that this will be a kitchen-sink game for Saturday and his squad. They will pull out all the stops — trick plays, going for it, exotic formations — in order to get the first-time head coach his inaugural W.

1. Colts 23, Raiders 20

The Raiders are a sinking ship, and right now, it seems like the whole crew over there is going down with it. The Colts were a sinking ship as well, but they now have an (admittedly strange and possibly unseaworthy) lifeboat to get into.

Maybe Jim Irsay is a mad genius and hiring Jeff Saturday becomes an outside-the-box home run. Or maybe this is a ridiculous move, and the inexperienced former player crashes and burns.

Either way, for at least one glorious moment, Saturday will rule Sunday, and the bold Colts Week 10 prediction here is that the team walks away victorious from this Colts-Raiders tilt.