Indianapolis Colts: 4 bold predictions for Week 2 vs. Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts opened their 2022 season with a tie against the Houston Texans. It was a strange game for the Colts, but they will now be looking to pick up their first win of the season against another division rival in the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. With the game approaching, we decided to lay out our Colts Week 2 predictions ahead of their upcoming contest with the Jags.

The Jaguars looked competent against the Washington Commanders to open the season after spending much of the 2021 season looking like a team that didn’t belong in the NFL. Indianapolis should be favored to win this game, but they should be wary of Jacksonville after they lost to them in the final game of the 2021 season and ended up missing the playoffs as a result.

The Colts will be disappointed to have missed an opportunity to beat the Texans in Week 1, but they need to move forward and focus on Jacksonville now. Let’s take a look at four bold predictions for the Colts Week 2 against the Jaguars and see whether they can be expected to bounce back after an odd season-opener against Houston.

4. Colts QB Matt Ryan will commit three turnovers throughout the game

Matt Ryan’s tenure with the Colts didn’t exactly get off to the best start, as he ended up putting together a fairly mediocre game. His final passing line isn’t horrible (32/50, 352 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) but he never could figure out the key to unlocking the Texans defense, which is a bit concerning considering the state of their team.

Ryan also committed two turnovers, as he lost a fumble to go along with his interception. Against a Jaguars defense, he will have more success ending drives in points, but he will struggle with turnovers again, as he will get intercepted by Shaquill Griffin and Rayshawn Jenkins while also losing a fumble throughout the game. Ryan’s initial stint with the Colts will continue off to a slow start, leaving fans to wonder whether or not he will be able to lead the team to success this season.

3. Colts DE Kwity Paye will get two sacks for the second straight game

With Shaquille Leonard unable to play in Week 1, the Colts needed the rest of their defense to step up in his absence. One guy who certainly answered the call was Kwity Paye, who racked up two of Indy’s three sacks throughout the game. It was a strong performance from Paye, and he will immediately be looking to replicate it in Week 2 against the Jaguars.

It says here that he will be able to do just that. Paye will rack up his second straight multi-sack game against a porous Jaguars offensive line and prove that he means business in his second season in the league. After logging just four total sacks last season, Paye will end up matching his total from last season in just two games during his second year in the league, showcasing his improvement from the get go.

2. Colts RB Jonathan Taylor will pick up over 200 total yards

Jonathan Taylor is a true workhorse running back, and he proved in Week 1 that his 2021 season wasn’t a fluke. He racked up 175 total yards against the Texans, and looked just as dominant as he did last season when he was leading the way in Indianapolis’ backfield. After a strong showing in Week 1, Taylor will up the ante even more in Week 2.

The Jaguars did a good job of limiting Taylor in their second meeting last season, but that was largely because the Colts fell behind early and were forced to try to pass their way back into the game. They won’t have similar success in this game, as Taylor will pick up 152 yards rushing and another 54 yards as a receiver to put him over 200 total yards in the game. All in a day’s work for the league’s most deadly running back in the game.

1. The Colts will squeeze by the Jaguars in a tight 23-21 win

Ryan will commit three turnovers, but he will also throw two touchdowns on the day to Michael Pittman Jr. and Taylor on the day to keep the Colts in this game. The defense will do a good job in pressuring Trevor Lawrence on the day, but he will hit Christian Kirk in the end zone and watch James Robinson and Travis Etienne Jr. both score touchdowns on the ground.

The Colts will be unable to find the end zone in the second half, but they manage to kick three field goals, with the last coming late in the fourth quarter, preventing the Jaguars a chance to tie the game. Taylor will do the heavy lifting on the final drive, as he takes a screen pass from Ryan 42 yards on the second play of the drive to put the Colts in position to win the game with a field goal. It will be a nice win for Indy, but questions will loom about this team as they continue to struggle to find consistency.