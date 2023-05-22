Had fun with Vampire Survivors? Check out these games from the INDIE Live Expo 2023 that can be described as “Survivors-like.”

Vampire Survivors-like Games from the INDIE Live Expo 2023

Brotato

Platforms: Steam, Android via Play Store, iOS via App Store, Nintendo Switch (2023)

Description: A spaceship from Potato World crashes onto an alien planet. The sole survivor: Brotato, the only potato capable of handling 6 weapons at the same time. Waiting to be rescued by his mates, Brotato must survive in this hostile environment.

Repetendium

Platforms: Steam (Early Access)

Description: Repetendium is a fast-paced 2d action rogue-lite that pits you against a legion of elemental creatures hell-bent on your complete destruction. Armed with an assortment of powerful weapons, abilities, and perks you must fight and persevere against increasingly unwinnable odds. Only those with the greatest endurance will take their rightful place on the leaderboards for all to see!

Star Survivor

Platforms: PC via itch.io, Steam (Early Access)

Description: SURVIVE the swarm in this rogue-lite + survivors + asteroids mashup! Exterminate as many alien drones as you can. Upgrade your ship from the crafted deck of equipment and power-ups. You are the Last ship against the Endless… Will your choices be enough to overcome the thousands hunting you?

NeuroSquad – Slay the Horde

Currently, only the Demo is playable, with a 2023 release scheduled.

Platforms: Steam

Description: NeuroSquad is a Bullet Heaven-style Action Roguelite game, where you summon a group of holographic soldiers who fight alongside you as you control the whole squad. In this game, you build up your attacks modularly by choosing which weapon gets which modifications. Collect XP to expand your squad and tailor your arsenal to your liking!

Gatekeeper

Scheduled for a 2023 release.

Platforms: Steam

Description: Gatekeeper is a fast-paced rogue-lite. Go on a quest to find the stolen Heart of the Universe and shoot your way through the hordes of machine enemies guarding the planetary gates. Play solo or co-op with friends and become the next Guardian!

Core Devourer

Playable demo, full game coming soon.

Platforms: Steam

Description: Core Devourer is a sci-fi action-packed roguelite where you hunt down huge hordes of droids and absorb their cores to become the strongest cybernetic being on the planet. In this game, you unlock weapons with unique effects, craft powerful gear and create endless combinations of upgrades for your character. Explore the procedural environment and discover the secrets of this apocalyptic world. Each weapon is unique and has special features. Choose from hundreds of unique upgrades and create game-breaking builds.

Greedland

In early access, with July 2023 release date.

Platforms: Steam, Epic Games, itch.io

Description: Introducing Greedland: A Top-Down Shooter for Fans of “Vampire Survivors” and Beyond. Unlock a vast array of potent weapons and skills to create satisfying battle combinations and relive the thrill of classic games like “Alien Shooter.” Choose from dozens of primary and secondary weapons, along with a long list of skills, offering endless strategic possibilities. Look forward to operating powerful mechs in future updates!

Overrun Survivors

In early access.

Platforms: Steam

Description: Overrun Survivors is a fast-paced action roguelite game that throws players into the middle of hordes of aliens and asks them to fight tooth and nail in order to survive. With different character classes, weapons, and companions, you must battle your way through various alien planets in an attempt to reach the final boss and win. Collect gems along the way to select new skills and upgrade your character. Survive until the end of each stage and encounter the final Boss. With an ever-changing set of skills, powers, and abilities, players must combine their efforts to take down the end-level Boss.

Psionic Awake

In early access.

Platforms: Steam

Sole Saga

In early access.

Platforms: Steam

Description: Sole Saga is Rogue-lite Survival, heavily focused on action and skilled play. Fight against waves of enemies, build up your character with unique weapons and skills, and challenge Epic Bosses. Travel between the land of chaos to challenge epic bosses.

SAMURAI Survivor -Undefeated Blade-

Platform: Steam, Epic Games

Description: SAMURAI Survivor -Undefeated Blade- is an action-packed Roguelike game set in a dark and dangerous world filled with mythical youkai enemies.

In game features unique characters, each with their own weapons and abilities. The nimble ninja wields dual katana, allowing for quick and devastating attacks. The powerful samurai prefers the weight and reach of an odachi, striking down enemies with incredible force.

This game is based on Japanese mythology, and features a rich and detailed world filled with lore and legend. The game’s visuals are also heavily influenced by Japanese culture.

So sharpen your blade, gather your wits, and prepare to embark on a journey through Japanese mythology that will test your skills to the limit. Can you survive the endless waves of youkai and emerge as the ultimate SAMURAI Survivor with an Undefeated Blade, or will you fall to the darkness that surrounds you? The choice is yours in SAMURAI Survivor -Undefeated Blade-.

ClutchPoints Gaming is a media partner for the INDIE Live Expo 2023. Find out more about INDIE Live Expo with our live coverage.