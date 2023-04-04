Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Aaron Rodgers is one of the most polarizing figures in the NFL. However, no one can take away his skills on the field with four NFL MVPs, one Super Bowl championship, and one Super Bowl MVP to show for. With a decorated NFL star like Aaron Rodgers, have you ever wondered how he lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article will feature Aaron Rodgers’ $5.1 million home in Del Mar, San Diego.

According to sources, Rodgers acquired the San Diego home in 2009 which cost him approximately $2 million. However, 12 years later, Rodgers sold the home for $5.13 million, at a time when Rodgers was in the midst of a vaccine controversy, which saw him confess to the public about his real COVID-19 vaccination status and stance.

Seen below are the photos of inside Aaron Rodgers’ home.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Given that Aaron Rodgers goes through a rigorous NFL season on a daily basis, it’s not a surprise that Rodgers used to spend his offseason in his relaxing 5,800 square-foot home. His home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Moreover, the house also has a spacious dining room, living room, a nice kitchen, a movie theater, and a swimming pool. In fact, it features several spaces for family gatherings.

While it was Rodgers’ offseason destination, the NFL star slowly stopped going here when he spent time with then-fiance and Hollywood star Shailene Woodley in Boulder, Colorado. The couple parted ways in early 2022. Nowadays, Rodgers lives in a $28 million home in Malibu, a home he acquired with cash alongside former girlfriend and race car driver Danica Patrick, back in 2019. Although a lot has changed since then, Rodgers still continues to stay in that home.

With Rodgers’ decorated career in the NFL, there’s no question that he makes a lot of money playing football. In fact, in 2022, he signed a lucrative three-year deal worth $151 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rodgers has a total net worth of $200 million.

However, Rodgers also realizes that he’s already 39 years old and nearing the end of his NFL career. But as per reports, it looks like Rodgers will be taking his talents to New York with a blockbuster trade involving the Jets in the works.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Aaron Rodgers’ $5.1 million home in Del Mar, San Diego.