Aaron Taylor-Johnson is a rising actor who is set to star in Marvel's Kraven the Hunter. In the past, he has also appeared in other movies, including Kick-Ass, Tenet, Bullet Train, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Nocturnal Animals, and many more. Taylor-Johnson is also a two-time BAFTA Award nominee.

Given Taylor-Johnson's performances as of late, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Aaron Taylor-Johnson's $7.5 million house in Hollywood Hills, a neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Back in 2013, Taylor-Johnson appeared in the second installment of Kick-Ass. During the same year, the Kraven the Hunter star also decided to buy a Hollywood Hills home. The property purchase saw Taylor-Johnson take out $4.4 million from his pockets.

Eight years later, the two-time BAFTA Award nominee has decided to unload the same Hollywood Hills home. In 2021, Taylor-Johnson listed the said property in the market with an asking price of $7.5 million. It's worth noting that the home was once the main residence of musician and CIA officer Miles Copeland Jr.

Here are some photos of Taylor-Johnson's $7.5 million house in Hollywood Hills.

Photos courtesy of: Art News

Originally constructed back in 1926, the property runs as large as 0.4 acres of land. The home itself encompasses 5,500 square feet of living space. It includes seven bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Taylor-Johnson's former Hollywood Hills home features a living room, a home office, a chef's kitchen equipped with respectable appliances, an exercise room with yoga rubber mats, and a main bed suite with a good-sized dressing room and a sleek bathroom.

While most of the main features are indoors, there are also some amenities on the exterior. The rooftop terrace features a sauna and a good space for gardening. As a bonus, one can also enjoy nice overlooking views from the same terrace. Moreover, the backyard features a stand-out treehouse, a swimming pool, a picnic table for outdoor dining, more green spaces, etc.

Taylor-Johnson is an actor on the rise. As a result, it isn't surprising that he can afford to live in a home like this. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Taylor-Johnson has a net worth of around $20 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Aaron Taylor-Johnson's $7.5 million house in Hollywood Hills.