Despite being a college dropout, Bill Gates would emerge as one of the richest people in the world after becoming the founder of Microsoft. In fact, as of this writing, Forbes ranks Gates as the sixth wealthiest in the world. With Gates' billionaire status, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Bill Gates' $130 million mansion in Medina, Washington.

Two years after becoming a tech billionaire, Gates rewarded himself with a mountain mansion in Washington. The sixth richest man in the world coughed up $2 million to buy a home in the area. However, according to sources, he spent another $14 million to buy the properties around the $2 million home, per scmp.com. In addition to this, Gates also shelled out $63 million more to build the home itself, which was named Xanadu 2.0. As of this writing, Gates' mansion is now valued at $130 million.

Here are some photos of Bill Gates' $130 million mansion in Medina, Washington.

Photos courtesy of Urban Splatter

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Originally built in 1994, it took seven years and 300 construction workers to complete Gates' massive estate on the mountain. After completion, the mansion itself encompasses 48,160 square feet of living space. It includes seven bedrooms and 24 bathrooms.

The mansion features a dome-like library, a massive saltwater aquarium, a movie theater, a sleek dining area, a modern kitchen equipped with high quality appliances, a spacious living room, and much more.

If the home's interior is already impressive for you, there's still a lot to love about the property's backyard. The backyard features an outdoor swimming pool, a covered cabana, an al fresco dining area and plenty of green spaces filled with various plants and trees including 500 Douglas fir trees, according to sources. Moreover, Gates had access to enjoying a breathtaking view of the city and Lake Washington from Xanadu 2.0.

With amenities like these, the luxurious home is certainly fit for a billionaire like Gates.

Gates is one of the richest individuals in the world. As a result, there is no question that the Microsoft founder can easily afford to live in a home like this. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gates has a net worth of around $126 billion.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Bill Gates' $130 million mansion in Medina, Washington.