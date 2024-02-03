Bojan Bogdanovic is renting his home in Croatia on Airbnb. You can stay there for just $2.3K per night. Check out the unique old-world design.

Bojan Bogdanovic proved that he belongs in the NBA, with his elite shooting, making him a reliable scorer. He is a former All-Rookie Second Team player and has won several accolades in Europe. He is currently with the Detroit Pistons, but he might be traded.

Given Bogdanovic's decorated basketball career, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Bojan Bogdanovic's $2.3K-a-night home in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

In 2019, Bogdanovic opted for a change of scenery in the NBA. As a free agent, he signed with the Utah Jazz. Fresh from signing a lucrative deal, the Croatian swingman also took the opportunity to expand his real estate portfolio in his home country, particularly in his favorite city of Dubrovnik.

It's unknown how much Bogdanovic exactly shelled out for the property. However, the home is listed on Airbnb's website. One can live like the Croatian basketball star for $2.3K a night.

Here are some photos of Bojan Bogdanovic's $2.3K-a-night home in Dubrovnik.

Photos courtesy of: Airbnb

Bogdanovic's home encompasses 3,229 square feet of living space. It includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Known as Palace 44, the home contains plenty of luxurious features that would make anyone want to spend the night here. The home includes a good-sized living room, several lounge areas, a home office, a formal dining room, a modern kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, and a primary bedroom with a sleek bath.

Furthermore, aside from the home's amenities, the location of the property is also ideal. Palace 44 is situated just a stone's throw away from Dubrovnik's establishments composed of various restaurants, bars, and retail stores. The home seems to be a perfect getaway vacation destination for anyone who wants to unwind in Croatia.

Bogdanovic is one of the best scorers in the NBA today. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Detroit Pistons forward is capable of owning a luxurious home like this one.

As per sources, Bogdanovic has a net worth of around $5 million. Apart from his Dubrovnik property, Bogdanovic also owns a $2.2 million home in Lozica, Croatia, based on reports.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Bojan Bogdanovic's $2.3K-a-night home in Dubrovnik.