Brock Lesnar is a force to be reckoned with as a prize fighter. Whether it’s in the WWE squared circle or in the UFC Octagon, Lesnar has racked up the accolades and dominated most of his opponents. He is a one time UFC Heavyweight Champion and a 10 time WWE World Champion. Given Lesnar’s accomplishments as a fighter, have you ever wondered how The Beast Incarnate lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Brock Lesnar’s former $750,000 home in Independence, Minnesota.

While we all know Lesnar comes from Canada, it’s safe to assume that Minnesota has been his second home in the U.S. In fact, The Beast spent his collegiate days at the University of Minnesota. In 2003, around the time Lesnar established himself in the WWE, Lesnar purchased a 3,247 square foot property for $783,500. The property was first listed in the market in 2009. Since then, the 3,247 square foot property has gone through price changes and was in-and-out of the market. In fact, it had an asking price of as much as $999,900. However in 2014, Lesnar was forced to settle with a $750,000 sale, which was a loss on Lesnar’s part.

Here are some photos of Brock Lesnar’s former $750,000 home in Independence, Minnesota.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor.com

Given that Lesnar is known to keep his life private, it’s not surprising that he opted to live in a secluded home. The $750,000 home contains four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Furthermore, Lesnar’s former abode featured large windows, wooden doors, a modern kitchen, and sleek-looking cabinets. Outside of Lesnar’s home, the property includes a decent-sized garage, green spaces in the backyard, and a pond.

Nowadays, while Lesnar still travels with the WWE on a part-time basis, he currently resides in his farm home in Maryfield, Saskatchewan. Given that Lesnar always loved farming and butchering, there’s no question that he enjoys his $2.1 million Saskatchewan farm home more.

With Lesnar’s accomplishments in WWE, UFC, and even professional football, he is one of the highest paid athletes today. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Lesnar has a net worth of $25 million. Furthermore, his wife Sable was also a former professional wrestler who once emerged as WWE Women’s Champion. As a result, there’s no question that Lesnar and his family can afford to throw in millions to live on a farm.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Brock Lesnar’s former $750,000 home in Independence, Minnesota.