Currently sidelined with a major shoulder injury, Seth Rollins has finally opened up about his WWE WrestleMania 42 status. Speaking on Mohr Stories, Rollins was questioned about his presence for next year's WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

“I will be working hard to try,” Rollins noted. “I don’t know the answer to that; it’s really not up to me. They have to clear me.”

“The Visionary” suffered a devastating shoulder injury while performing a coast-to-coast headbutt on Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel 2025. Soon after, on Monday Night RAW, The Vision turned on Rollins and kicked him out of the stable, ruling him out of action. Now, having successfully undergone surgery and on the recovery path, Rollins also recently noted that he should be back within the next “three or four months.”

WrestleMania 42 is set to take place on Apr. 18 & 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Seth Rollins reveals the origin of his WWE name

Known as Colby Daniel Lopez in real life, Rollins recently revealed the origin behind his WWE name, Seth Rollins, while speaking to Jay Mohr’s Mohr Stories.

“When I got signed, they were very much like, ‘Nope, you can not be Tyler Black,” Rollins recalled. “You cannot be anything to do with [that name], none of that, nada… We have to come up with a new name.'

“I just had names on a list. Dusty Rhodes came up with it for me. ‘I see it on the marquee. I see it at WrestleMania right now, it's Seth Rollins, that's it, it's done.'”

Long before he made his WWE debut, the ex-World Champion was known as Tyler Black in the indies. However, soon after signing with NXT, Black successfully transitioned into Rollins.