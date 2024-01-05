Before embarking on an executive and broadcasting career, Chris Mullin carved out a Hall of Fame career in the NBA as a player. During his playing days, Mullin garnered five All-Star appearances, four All-NBA team selections, and two Olympic gold medals while representing Team USA.

Given Mullin's decorated basketball career, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Chris Mullin's $2.8 million former home in Manhasset, N.Y.

A year after Mullin stepped down as head coach for the St. John's Red Storm, the five-time All-Star also decided to let go of his New York property. The Hall of Fame player decided to list the property in the market with an asking price of $2.8 million and eventually found a buyer for that price.

Here are some photos of Chris Mullin's $2.8 million former home in Manhasset.

Photos courtesy of: New York Post

Originally constructed in 1938, Mullin's former home sits on 1 acre of land. The home itself encompasses 5,344 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

With the home's amenities, it's easy to see why the former Warriors star decided to live here. Some of the home's main features include a grand entrance with a curved staircase, a modern kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, a library with its own fireplace, a good-sized living room, a home gym, and a primary bedroom with a luxurious bath.

While the most of the property's main features are found indoors, the home also contains a respectable outdoor space. The backyard includes concrete walkways and several gardens filled with various grass, plants, and trees. The home surely feels like a solid getaway destination that probably allowed Mullin to unwind from the grueling basketball seasons.

Mullin was easily one of the greatest small forwards in NBA history. As a result, it isn't surprising that the player turned coach and analyst could afford to live in a comfortable home like this one. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Mullin has a net worth of around $14 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Chris Mullin's $2.8 million home in Manhasset.