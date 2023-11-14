Cillian Murphy is a successful Hollywood actor, but he enjoys getting away from the limelight at his home in Dublin, Ireland. Check it out!

Cillian Murphy recently turned heads with a solid performance in this year's breakout biopic film Oppenheimer. In the past, he has also made waves with performances in TV series Peaky Blinders, 28 Days Later, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, and etc. Murphy is a two-time BAFTA Awards nominee, a Critics Choice Super Awards nominee, and a Gold Derby Awards nominee.

Given Murphy's recent success, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Cillian Murphy's $1.8 million home in Dublin, Ireland.

In 2015, Murphy starred alongside Chris Hemsworth in the film In the Heart of the Sea. During the same year, Murphy also decided to settle his family in Dublin. Given that the Oppenheimer star grew up in Ireland, this doesn't come as a surprise.

After his decision, Murphy opted to acquire a property in his home country. The property purchase made the BAFTA Award nominated actor shell out EUR 1.7 million or about $1.8 million.

Here are some photos of Cillian Murphy's $1.8 million home in Dublin.











Photos courtesy of: Square Yards

Originally completed in the 1860s, Murphy's home encompasses 3,444 square feet of living space. It includes six double bedrooms. Some of the home's highlights include enormous windows for natural lighting, a drawing room, a spacious living room with a fireplace and a curved staircase.

While most of the home's features are found inside, Murphy should have no problems getting some much-needed fresh air. The home contains a terrace with enough space for a sitting area and some space for gardening activities. In addition to this, the property also has a backyard which contains a swimming pool and a massive amount of landscaped grassy lawns.

Aside from the home's amenities, Murphy's family should have no problems settling down in Dublin. Not only are they miles away from the Hollywood paparazzi, but the Murphy household is also just a stone's throw away from establishments such as parks, schools and yacht clubs. Moreover, the family should also have an easy access to the beach.

Murphy is a well-accomplished actor who has put up several notable performances on screen. As a result, it isn't surprising that he can afford to live in a decent home like this one. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Murphy has a net worth of around $20 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Cillian Murphy's $1.8 million home in Dublin.