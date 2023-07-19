David Schwimmer established himself in the acting industry after starring in the hit television series “Friends.” He is also a three-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee. Given Schwimmer's notable performance in “Friends,” have you ever wondered how the real version of Ross lives? Here's your chance to see inside David Schwimmer's $14.7 million mansion in Los Angeles.

In 2001, Schwimmer was still in the midst of filming for “Friends.” Furthermore, he also appeared in movies such as “Hotel” and “Uprising.” But despite a busy schedule, the “Friends” star still managed to do some real estate shopping by picking up a mansion in California. For the property purchase, Schwimmer shelled out $5.5 million.

After staying in the home for around 11 years, Schwimmer eventually decided to let go of the property. Originally, Schwimmer listed it for $10.7 million. However, with no takers, the “Friends” star reduced the asking price to $10.2 million. Unfortunately, Schwimmer had to reduce the price to $8.65 million before a buyer finally took the property off his hands in 2012. Most recently, the property was valued at $14.7 million.

It is not known why Schwimmer decided to sell, however, former “Friends” castmate Matt LeBlanc moved out of his house in Los Angeles the same year before finally selling it in 2016.

Here are some photos of David Schwimmer's $14.7 million mansion in Los Angeles.

Photos courtesy of: Urban Splatter

Originally built in 1926, Schwimmer's former home encompasses 11,336 square feet of living space and sits on 1.02 acres of land. It includes eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The mansion features a dining area that shares the same space with a modern kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, a spacious living room, and a master bedroom with a fireplace and sitting area.

However, the amenities don't stop there. Outside the home, the backyard features a tennis court, a swimming pool with a spa, an outdoor pavilion, and plenty of landscaped green spaces that are ideal for gardening.

Schwimmer rose to fame after his starring performance in “Friends.” As a result, it isn't a surprise that the three-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Schwimmer has a net worth of around $120 million.

Although Schwimmer no longer owns the Los Angeles mansion, the “Friends” star still owns and resides in his $3.9 million townhouse in Manhattan.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on David Schwimmer's $14.7 million mansion in Los Angeles.