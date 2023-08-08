From the shores of Hong Kong into Hollywood, Jackie Chan has come a long way in establishing himself as one of Asia's biggest stars. Chan has starred in several movies, including Rush Hour, Who Am I?, Police Story, The Legend of the Drunken Master, The Forbidden Kingdom, and many more. He is also an honorary Oscar Award winner and lends his voice talents to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which Chan is expected to participate in an announced sequel.

With several notable fight scenes under his belt, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Jackie Chan's $14.3 million former mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif.

After making waves in the Chinese movie scene, it isn't surprising that Chan's skills in martial arts and acrobatics eventually elevated him to become a world-class action star. With projects in Hollywood, it isn't surprising that the Rush Hour star picked up a mansion in California to be close to Hollywood.

For the property purchase, Chan reportedly took out $3 million from his pockets in 1998. About 10 years later, the honorary Oscar Award winner sold it for $6.3 million. However, as of writing, the mansion is valued around $14.3 million.

Here are some photos of Jackie Chan's $14.3 million former mansion in Beverly Hills.

Photos courtesy of: Urban Splatter

Originally constructed in 1986, Chan's former mansion encompasses 7,638 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The main features of Chan's former property include a spacious living room, a formal dining area, a family room, a bar, a gourmet kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances while also including a breakfast nook, and a master bedroom with a fireplace, a luxurious bathroom, dual walk-in closets, and a sitting area.

While the indoors is already impressive, the same is true about the exterior of the home. The backyard features a swimming pool with a spa, a poolside lounge area, and plenty of green spaces filled with various plant life that's ideal for planting and gardening.

Furthermore, Chan's former Beverly Hills abode also not only drew him closer to Hollywood, but it also gave him access to several establishments and restaurants on the popular Rodeo Drive.

Chan is a well-accomplished action star. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chan has a net worth of around $400 million. As a result, it isn't surprising that The Forbidden Kingdom star can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. Apart from a lucrative acting career, Chan also rakes in a lot of money as a producer.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jackie Chan's $14.3 million former mansion in Beverly Hills.