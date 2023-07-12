The Detroit Lions are scheduled to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the team's opening game on September 7. Until then, quarterback Jared Goff and the rest of Dan Campbell's team are settling in to their offseason roles.

Rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker got an injury update Lions fans will love. Amon-Ra St. Brown addressed the Lions' preseason hype recently.

Detroit's main man at quarterback, Goff, is in the process of completing an unbelievable purchase that will take him far away from the Motor City, however. It was revealed recently that Goff has purchased a $10.5 million mansion in Manhattan Beach, California.

The mansion was once occupied by none other than former NBA superstar and current broadcasting superstar Shaquille O'Neal, adding to the intrigue surrounding Goff's purchase.

The Lions play in downtown Detroit, adding to questions surrounding why Goff would purchase a home so far away from where he currently plays.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Why would he buy a house in California?” one fan asked on NFL Twitter. “Saw this joint in real life, it’s crazy!” another fan said. “Living his best life,” another fan added.

No big deal for the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/z2GUeAog7R — President of the LaPorta Supporta’s (@JohnPapp2) July 11, 2023

The Lions are expected to bring back one of the best offenses in the National Football League this season. Star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown caught 106 passes for 1,106 yards and six touchdowns last year for the Lions, who finished with a winning record after knocking the rival Green Bay Packers out of the playoffs.

Star rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson had 9.5 sacks for the Lions and easily could have had more.

The Lions selected Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who received a challenge from coaches recently, and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell in the 2023 NFL Draft, shoring up two key positions in need of impact players heading into 2023.