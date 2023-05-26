The Detroit Lions traded for Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams in January 2021 with relatively low expectations. Many fans thought Goff was a stopgap option, and not a championship caliber player like former Lion Matthew Stafford.

Fast forward more than two years later and Goff is attracting attention in a surprising way.

The former number one overall draft pick in 2016 led the Lions to a 9-8 record last year. It was the team’s first winning season since 2017. It also highlighted Goff’s success over the last six seasons, placing him in elite company with Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers.

Most wins over the last 6 seasons among active QB Patrick Mahomes 64

Aaron Rodgers 57

JARED GOFF 54 pic.twitter.com/DUJsAxSfhs — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) May 23, 2023

Goff threw for 3,245 yards in 14 games in 2021 with Detroit as the team struggled to a three-win season.

He bounced back in 2022, throwing for 4,438 yards with 29 touchdowns, good for a 99.3 passer rating.

Goff’s success came despite a Lions running game that ranked 20th in the league overall. He connected with top target Amon-Ra St. Brown often, as St. Brown finished with 1,161 yards and five touchdowns on 106 catches.

The Lions will be without former first round pick Jameson Williams at the start of the season due to a gambling-related suspension. Already, Williams and Goff are preparing for his return, as shown in OTA footage.

Goff’s confidence has shined through during his time in Detroit. Late last month, he was asked at Detroit’s draft party about his reaction to the trade of Rodgers to the New York Jets.

“I wish him the best in New York, and I’m sure he will do a great job there,” Goff said.

“But I kind of wish he was still here, so we could beat him twice a year.”