Jim Carrey has carved out a successful acting career, especially after starring in notable films such as The Mask, Bruce Almighty, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, and many others. He is also a Primetime Emmy Award nominee and a BAFTA Award nominee. With Carrey’s decorated acting career, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Jim Carrey’s $26.5 million home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California.

In 2022, Carrey hinted the idea to the public about retiring from acting. Just a year later, he decided to sell his Brentwood home, a place the Primetime Emmy Award nominee called home for 30 years. He initially listed it in the market for as much as $28.9 million. However, with no takers, Carrey was forced to re-adjust the price for $2.4 million less.

Here are some photos of Jim Carrey’s $26.5 million home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Carrey’s $26.5 million home encompasses 12,704 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Furthermore, it features a spacious living room, a gourmet kitchen, a sizable dining area, an office, a family room, a movie theater, an indoor barbecue, and a master bedroom that includes a fireplace.

If Carrey found himself wanting some fresh air, he probably didn’t have any problems finding some. Outside the home, the property includes a swimming pool, an open air pavilion, walkways, and a tennis court. The backyard also features plenty of green spaces which are ideal for a gardener who loves to plant various plants, trees, or vegetables.

Although he hasn’t taken on movie roles as of late, after hinting his retirement, Carrey is still a decorated comedy actor that has garnered A-list status. As a result, the Primetime Emmy Award winner can easily afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Carrey has a net worth of around $180 million. Aside from earning lucrative paychecks from his hit movies, Carrey also earned from various endorsement deals.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jim Carrey’s $26.5 million home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California.