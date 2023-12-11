Jim Parsons' former home has been put up for sale. You can purchase it for only $9 million. Check out the brass bathtub!

Jim Parsons skyrocketed to fame after his starring performance in the hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory. For his performance here, Parsons earned four Primetime Emmy Awards. He has also appeared in other productions, including TV film The Normal Heart, Home, and Hidden Figures.

Given Parsons' television success, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Jim Parsons' $9 million former home in Los Angeles.

In 2014, Parsons earned his fourth Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series as a star for The Big Bang Theory. During the same year, Parsons rewarded himself by buying a lavish property in Los Feliz, a neighborhood of LA. It's worth noting that Parsons acquired the property from Twilight star Robert Pattinson.

But four years later, Parsons had thoughts of moving on from the property. He first listed the home in the market in 2018 with an asking price of nearly $9 million. With no takers, Parsons cut the price to $6.95 million and successfully sold the home, according to Los Angeles Times.

Fast forward to 2022, it seems that the home has returned to the market. This time around, the home is being sold for $9 million.

Here are some photos of Jim Parsons' $9 million former home in Los Angeles.

Photos courtesy of: Ideal Home

Originally constructed in 1922, Parsons' former home encompasses at least 4,000 square feet of living space. It includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The home contains plenty of eye-catching features. These include a spacious living room, a library, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a formal dining room and a master bed suite with a sleek bath.

In terms of outdoor space, the backyard contains a swimming pool, a koi pond and plenty of beautiful landscaped areas.

Parsons is a highly successful actor, thanks to his breakthrough performance in The Big Bang Theory. As a result, it isn't surprising that he can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Parsons has a net worth of around $160 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jim Parsons' $9 million former home in Los Angeles.