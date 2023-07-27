When it comes to comedy, there's no question that Ken Jeong is one of the best actors in the industry. Jeong has appeared in various films such as The Hangover film series, Crazy Rich Asians, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, and many more. Moreover, he is also a MTV Movie Award winner and one of the judges for the hit reality TV series The Masked Singer. With Jeong's ability to make a lot of people laugh, have you ever wondered how an actor like him lives? Well, this article features Ken Jeong's $5.23 million home in Calabasas, Calif.

Jeong is of Korean descent. Although he was raised in Detroit, Jeong and his family reside in California. Given that Jeong has several Hollywood projects, it isn't a surprise that the Hangover star picked up a home in the area.

According to sources, Jeong picked up the property in 2016. This was around the same time Jeong was in the film Ride Along 2. However, as of this writing, the value of the estate is estimated at $5.23 million.

Here are some photos of Ken Jeong's $5.23 million home in Calabasas.

Photos courtesy of: Urban Splatter

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Originally completed in 2016, Jeong's house sits on nearly 0.4 acres of land. The villa itself encompasses 6,745 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The home features a two-story living room, a chef's kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a fitness gym, a home office, a wine cellar, and a sleek master bedroom with a balcony.

While most of the property's attractions are its interior, Jeong should also have no problems getting some fresh air, which is necessary for getting through the hustle and bustle of Hollywood life. Outside the home, the backyard features a swimming pool and a mini garden filled with grass and various trees. Maybe some day Jeong will add a basketball hoop to practice his shot.

Jeong has appeared in various successful films. As a result, he had probably earned a lot of money from his acting paychecks. In fact, despite being a licensed physician, the Crazy Rich Asians actor has yet to practice his profession in lieu of his acting career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jeong has a net worth of around $14 million.

Aside from the $5.23 million Calabasas property, Jeong also used to own another home within the area. Back then, the Hangover star bought a $1.6 million home before successfully selling it for $2.4 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Ken Jeong's $5.23 million mansion in Calabasas.