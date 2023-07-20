Lisa Kudrow rose to fame when she starred in the hit television sitcom “Friends.” Since then, Kudrow has also appeared on the big screens, including “Romy and Michele's High School Reunion”, “The Opposite of Sex”, “Booksmart”, “Table 19”, and many more. She is also a Primetime Emmy Award winner. With Kudrow's successful acting career, have you ever wondered how the Friends star lives in real life? Well, here's a chance to look inside Lisa Kudrow's $3.6 million penthouse in Park City, Utah, which she sold in 2016.

2009 was quite a busy year for Kudrow. She appeared in a handful of films in that year alone. These include “Hotel for Dogs”, “Powder Blue”, “Paper Man”, “Bandslam” and “The Other Woman.” Given that the “Friends” star had a stacked year, Kudrow decided to do some real estate shopping before 2009 by picking up a condo in the exclusive Black Diamond Lodge.

However in 2016, Kudrow decided to let go of the same property. She originally listed the apartment with an asking price of $4.1 million. But with no takers, Kudrow reduced the price to $3.6 million before successfully unloading the property off her hands.

Here are some photos of Lisa Kudrow's $3.6 million former penthouse in Park City, Utah.

Photos courtesy of: Today

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kudrow's former property encompasses 3,759 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The home features tall windows for natural lighting, a spacious living room with a fireplace, indoor lounge areas, an office space, and a master bedroom that includes a private balcony, a fireplace, and a sleek bathroom.

Furthermore, as a resident of the Black Diamond Lodge, the new homeowner can avail of privileges including access to the fitness gym, concierge service, a chauffer, a steam room, a game room, a reception area, and parking space.

Kudrow is one of the more famous actresses in Hollywood today, especially since her performance in “Friends.” As a result, it isn't a surprise that she can afford to live in a luxurious penthouse like this one. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kudrow has a net worth of around $130 million.

Although Kudrow no longer owns the luxurious apartment, she still owns other properties. Reportedly, Kudrow still has a pair of estates in the luxurious Beverly Hills neighborhood, one of which she purchased at $1.9 million. On the other hand, the other home was bought at $2.4 million by the “Friends” star.

It is not known publicly why Kudrow sold the Utah penthouse and kept the Beverly Hills properties. However, perhaps it is so she can remain near former “Friends” costar Jennifer Aniston, as Aniston has a mansion in Los Angeles.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Lisa Kudrow's $3.6 million former penthouse in Park City, Utah.