Marvin Bagley had a stellar college basketball career with Duke. However, he has struggled to translate his college success into the NBA. After a decent rookie season that saw him make the NBA All-Rookie First Team, Bagley has struggled to play like a second overall pick. While Bagley has yet to play up to expectations, he still has plenty of time to do so. With Bagley still growing as a player, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Remember that a Marvin Bagley house belongs to a No. 2 lottery pick. A Marvin Bagley home is still a property with a price tag many Americans would aspire to. This article features Marvin Bagley's $2 million house in Sacramento, California.

In 2018, Bagley was selected by the Sacramento Kings in the first round with the second overall pick. It's worth noting that he was selected ahead of Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Jaren Jackson, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. After achieving his NBA dream, Bagley quickly cashed in on a Sacramento home. For buying the property, the Duke standout shelled out around $1.6 million, per sources.

Fast forward to 2023: The first-round pick no longer plays for the Sacramento Kings. He was traded to the Detroit Pistons. Now in Detroit, it makes sense for Bagley to move on from his Sacramento property. As a result, he listed the home with an asking price of nearly $2 million.

Here are some photos of Marvin Bagley's $2 million house in Sacramento, California.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

First made available to the market since 1980, it seems the home has gone through several changes since. Sitting on around two acres of land, the Marvin Bagley home includes two main structures. Overall, the property encompasses 6,802 square feet of living space. It includes nine bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Some of the main home's features include a movie theater, a large kitchen equipped with top quality appliances, an entrance that opens to the dining area, and many more.

However, while the home's interior is minimalist at best, it seems like the property's main features are its outdoor amenities. The property's backyard features a swimming pool with a fountain, an outdoor grilling area, an outdoor kitchen, an outdoor lounge area with a television, a full-size basketball court with a scoreboard, and many more. In fact, the upgrade of those outdoor amenities cost the top draft pick $300,000 more to enjoy in his backyard.

Bagley is a top draft pick who has played in the NBA for six seasons. Although he hasn't played up to the standard he had hoped for, Bagley has still played well enough to earn some solid NBA contracts. According to Wealthy Gorilla, the Detroit Pistons' big man has a net worth of around $14 million. As a result, he can ultimately buy a home like this.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Marvin Bagley's $2 million house in Sacramento, California.