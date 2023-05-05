Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Monty Williams has played an instrumental role from the sidelines in making the Phoenix Suns a relevant franchise in the NBA. He is a Coach of the Year Award winner and stirred the Suns to a Finals appearance in 2021. Given Williams’ achievements in the NBA, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Monty Williams’ $1 million home in Metairie, Los Angeles.

After being hired as the New Orleans Pelicans head coach in 2010, Williams went to work right from the get-go. Utilizing his NBA playing experience, he stirred the Pelicans to a 46-36 win-loss card to punch a ticket to the playoffs. With a stellar first coaching season with the Pelicans under his belt, Williams treated himself by acquiring a 4,319 square foot house in Metairie.

Here are some photos of Monty Williams’ $1 million home in Metairie, Los Angeles.

Photos courtesy of: Celebrity Detective

Williams’ 4,319 square foot home includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms. It features a decent entrance, a respectable dining area, a modern kitchen, and a spacious living room with a fireplace. Despite the simplicity of the home, it was probably enough for the then-Pelicans coach to rest away from the gruelling regular season in terms of handling a rebuilding Pelicans squad.

Outside the home, the property’s backyard includes a swimming pool, a covered patio, and a good amount of green spaces filled with grass, flowers, and other plants.

With Williams establishing himself as one of the greatest coaches in the league today, it isn’t a surprise that he can very well afford to live in a home like this. Although Williams’ tenure with the Pelicans didn’t last long, he has found tremendous success with the Phoenix Suns organization. In fact, the Coach of the Year winner recently signed a multiyear contract extension with the Suns after stirring the club to 64 wins and a Finals appearance, the first since the Barkley-led Suns in 1993. And ever since Williams took over the coaching reigns for the Suns, the team has been elevated into a consistent championship contender in the recent years. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Williams has a net worth of around $9 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Monty Williams’ $1 million home in Metairie, Los Angeles.