Monty Williams' net worth in 2023 is $25 million. Williams is a basketball coach who currently mans the sidelines for the Detroit Pistons of the NBA. He is an NBA Coach of the Year winner and an All-Star Game coach.

He is also a former professional basketball player who once played for the New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, and the Philadelphia 76ers. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Monty Williams' net worth in 2023.

Monty Williams' net worth in 2023 is $25 million. This is according to numerous outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Monty Williams was born on Oct. 8, 1971, in Fredericksburg, Va. He attended Potomac High School. After graduating from high school, Williams would go on to play for the University of Notre Dame.

However, a series of tests revealed that Williams was found to have hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which has proved to be fatal for any athlete. As a result, Williams had to sit out his first two years. Fortunately, Williams managed to have recovered from the heart issue, allowing him to return to his pursuit of a basketball career.

Williams played for three seasons for Notre Dame. In three seasons, he averaged 16.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. His senior year saw him register a career-best 22.4 points per game, which earned him an honorable mention All-American.

Monty Williams is drafted by the Knicks

Coming out of college, Williams declared for the 1994 NBA Draft. On draft night, Williams was selected in the first round with the 24th overall pick.

Shortly after, Williams signed a five-year rookie deal worth $5.2 million with the Knicks. Unfortunately, Williams hardly played like a first-round pick for the Knicks. In 1 1/2 seasons, Williams only averaged 2.8 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Monty Williams is traded to the Spurs

After an uneventful stint with the Knicks, the organization decided to trade their first-round pick with Charles Smith to the San Antonio Spurs in return for J.R. Reid, Brad Lohaus, and a first-round pick. Williams would play for the Spurs until the 1997-98 season. In a little over two seasons, Williams put up averages of 7.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

In the 1998-99 season, Williams signed with the Denver Nuggets. However, terms of the deal weren't disclosed. He only played in a single game, tallying only a single point. The Notre Dame alumnus was eventually waived just a month after joining the team.

Monty Williams signs with the Orlando Magic

Among the teams Williams played, he stayed the longest in Orlando. After being waived by the Nuggets, Williams was signed by the Orlando Magic toa short-term deal. In his first season, the 6-foot-8 forward registered 8.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per outing.

His efforts were enough to earn him a contract extension with the Magic. Unfortunately, details of the deals weren't disclosed. Williams would play for a total of 225 games for the Magic.

Monty Williams signs with the Sixers

After a longer stint with the Magic, Williams found himself on the move once again. The 6-foot-8 journeyman signed with the Philadelphia 76ers as a free agent during the 2002 offseason.

Williams inked a two-year contract. In 21 games, Williams put up 4.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Midway through the 2002-03 season, the Sixers decided to trade away Williams to the Magic, reuniting the 6-foot-8 forward to his former team. Unfortunately, the Magic opted to waive Williams, which led him to end his NBA career as a player.

Monty Williams' NBA assistant-coaching career

After hanging up his basketball sneakers, Williams joined the sidelines of the Spurs as a coaching intern for the 2004-05 season, when the Spurs won the NBA championship.

Afterwards, Williams would become an assistant coach for the Portland Trail Blazers under new head coach Nate McMillan. Williams spent five seasons with the Blazers as an assistant coach.

Monty Williams is named head coach of the Hornets

In 2010, Williams was announced as the head coach of the New Orleans Hornets, which would in a few years become the Pelicans. In his first coaching season, Williams stirred the Hornets to a 46-36 win-loss record to finish third in the Southwest Division.

Unfortunately, the Hornets drew the Kobe Bryant-led Los Angeles Lakers in the first round. The former would concede to the eventual champions in six games.

However, in the following season, the Hornets struggled mightily under the reign of Williams. The team had to deal with major injuries and losing Chris Paul in free agency. As a result, they posted a 21-45 record in the lockout-shortened season.

Contract extension with the Hornets

Despite a lackluster season, the Hornets were still convinced that Williams was right for the job. As a result, Williams was given a four-year contract extension, worth $11 million.

Since then, the franchise had to wait until the 2014-15 season, before the team made its return to the postseason under Williams' watch. However, the newly named Pelicans were swept by the eventual NBA champions in the Warriors.

With another playoff exit, the Pelicans decided to fire Williams. As head coach of the team, the Pelicans went 173-221 during the regular season and 2-8 in the postseason.

Williams then spent one season as associate head coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder. In 2016, Williams returned to the Spurs. The former NBA journeyman was given the position of Vice President of Basketball Operations for the San Antonio Spurs.

Williams decided to return to the sidelines as an assistant coach for the Sixers on head coach Brett Brown's staff for the 2018-19 season.

Monty Williams is named Suns head coach

Monty Williams last three seasons with the Suns… 2021: 51-21 record, lost in NBA Finals

2022: 64-18 record, lost Conf. Semifinals (Won Coach of the Year)

2023: 45-37 record, lost Conf. Semifinals The winningest coach in that span 😮 pic.twitter.com/A1Ehxh56wI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 14, 2023

After just one season with the Sixers, Williams accepted a head-coaching job for the Phoenix Suns. He signed a five-year deal with the franchise.

Under his reign in his second season, the Suns were able to break their playoff drought since 2010, after posting a 51-21 record good for the second seed in the West. But more importantly, during the same season, Williams guided the Suns to their first Finals appearance since 1993. Unfortunately, the Suns bowed to the Milwaukee Bucks in five games.

With Williams at the helm, the Suns became a consistent fixture in the playoffs by appearing in the postseason in three consecutive seasons. In 2022, the Suns rewarded Williams with a long-term contract extension after taking Coach of the Year honors.

However, after a disappointing first-round exit in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the Suns moved on from Williams. In a complete roster overhaul that also removed Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton from the roster, only Devin Booker remains from the 2021 squad that made it all the way to the NBA Finals.

Monty Williams is hired by the Pistons

After Williams' firing, the Pistons took the opportunity to sign the Coach of the Year Award winner. In fact, Williams signed a lucrative six-year contract, worth $78.5 million.

The deal made Williams the highest-paid NBA coach in league history. Williams will be tasked to guide a young and rising Pistons squad looking to power the franchise back to relevancy after a string of mediocre years.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Monty Williams' net worth in 2023?