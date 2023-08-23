Pierce Brosnan is a highly accomplished actor. He has starred in several major films such as The World Is Not Enough, Mamma Mia!, The Thomas Crown Affair, Cinderella, Black Adam, and many more. He is a People's Choice Awards nominee, a three-time National Film Awards nominee, and a Young Hollywood Award winner.

Given Brosnan's success, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Pierce Brosnan's $100 million beach house in Malibu, Calif.

Just a year after making James Bond come to life in The World Is Not Enough, Brosnan's success allowed him to take a break from acting for a year. This allowed the James Bond star to also do some real estate shopping by picking up a luxurious Malibu beach house that took around a decade to finish building.

However, decades later, it seems like Brosnan is ready to move on from his beach house. Brosnan listed the home in the market with an asking price of $100 million.

Here are some photos of Pierce Brosnan's $100 million beach house in Malibu.

Photos courtesy of: Top Ten Real Estate Deals

Known as the Orchid House, Brosnan's former home encompasses 13,000 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

The Orchid House's features inside include a gourmet kitchen equipped with nice cabinets and top-quality appliances, a spacious living room, a movie theater with a bar, a wine cellar, a fitness gym with a sauna area, a dining area, and a sleek master bed suite with a luxurious bathroom.

Given that the Orchid House is a beach house, there are plenty of amenities to enjoy outdoors. These include a dining area, a lounge, a resort-style saltwater swimming pool, and a spectacular beach front.

With a beach house like this, it isn't surprising that Brosnan would purchase this property. Not only is it fit for a world-class celebrity like Brosnan, but its amenities make the place a perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of the demanding Hollywood lifestyle.

Brosnan is a top Hollywood actor with several memorable starring roles to his name. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Brosnan has a net worth of around $200 million. As a result, he can certainly afford to live in a luxurious home like this one.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Pierce Brosnan's $100 million beach house in Malibu.