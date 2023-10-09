Rashida Jones is a seasoned actress who has appeared in various productions, including I Love You, Man, The Social Network, Celeste & Jesse Forever, and television series Park and Recreation. She is also a Primetime Emmy Award nominee.

Given Jones' memorable performances, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Rashida Jones' $1.24 million home in West Hollywood, California.

In 2007, Jones appeared in the movie called The Ten. Around the same year the film was released, she also found the time to buy a home in California. The West Hollywood property purchase made the Primetime Emmy Award nominee shell out $1.24 million.

Fast forward to 2023, Jones opted to rent out her home. In fact, if you want to live like the The Social Network star, you only need to cough up $11,000 on a monthly basis.

Here are some photos of Rashida Jones' $1.24 million home in West Hollywood.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally completed in 1935, Jones' home has gone through several renovations since then. The home encompasses 1,760 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Jones' home has several interior features. These include a spacious living room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, and a master bed suite with sleek baths.

Apart from plenty of amenities to enjoy indoors, the property also includes some outdoor space. The backyard features a patio, concrete walkways, a fountain, and plenty of green spaces ideal for gardening activities.

With a home like this, Jones probably didn't have any problems resting away from the hustle and bustle of the Hollywood lifestyle.

Jones is a popular actress who has had several notable performances. Given her achievements on screen, it isn't surprising that the I Love You, Man star can afford to live in a home like this. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Jones has a net worth of around $25 million.

Aside from the West Hollywood home, Rashida Jones also owns another California home in Ojai. For the Ojai property, Jones acquired it for $3.6 million. The Ojai property encompasses 3,500 square feet of living space and sits on 40 acres of land.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Rashida Jones' $1.24 million home in West Hollywood.