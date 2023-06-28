Tom Hanks is one of the most respected actors in Hollywood. He has starred in several films including Pixar's Toy Story film series, Forrest Gump, Cast Away, Saving Private Ryan, Angels and Demons, and many more. Hanks is a two-time Oscar Award winner. With Hanks' storied acting career, have you ever wondered how a movie star like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Tom Hanks' $26 million mansion in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles.

Back in 2010, Hanks reprised his iconic role as Woody in Toy Story 3. During the same year, he also decided to pick up a mansion in the luxurious Pacific Palisades neighborhood. The property purchase cost the Cast Away star a whopping $26 million, which was considered to be one of the most expensive real estate transactions during that year.

Here are some photos of Tom Hanks' $26 million mansion in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles.

Photos courtesy of: Mansion De Las Ideas

Photos courtesy of: Velvet Ropes

Originally built in 1996, Hanks' cliffside mansion encompasses 14,513 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Moreover, the property has gone through several changes since Hanks took ownership.

Given that Hanks loves to host parties with big time celebrities as guests, the Toy Story star's mansion features a spacious living room, a good sized dining area, a modern kitchen equipped with top quality appliances, a wine cellar, and a party room.

Beyond the property's indoors, there is plenty of room for guests to stay in. The backyard features a swimming pool, a terrace, and a front yard which serves as parking space for Hanks' beloved guests and visitors. In addition to this, one can easily enjoy a breathtaking view of the city and the mountains.

Hanks is one of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood with several successful films. As a result, it isn't a surprise that the two-time Oscar Award winner can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Hanks has a net worth of around $400 million.

Apart from the $26 million mansion in the Pacific Palisades, Hanks also owns other properties. These include a Malibu Colony oceanfront mansion, which might be valued at $20 million. Moreover, Hanks also has other properties in the Pacific Palisades. In fact, the Cast Away star also owns some homes in Greece.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Tom Hanks' $26 million mansion in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles.